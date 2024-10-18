Manila kicks off ‘Kalinga sa Maynila’ fair

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna and Vice Mayor Yul Servo are hosting another service fair on 19 October 2024, to bring essential city services directly to residents.

The “Kalinga sa Maynila Service Fair” is a mobile caravan that travels to different barangays, offering a variety of services to residents, eliminating the need for them to travel to City Hall.

Lacuna explained that the service fair aims to provide the same basic services that residents typically seek when visiting City Hall and stressed that by decentralizing these services, the fair saves residents time, effort and transportation costs.

The service fair will be held at Numancia Residences in Binondo from 2 to 5 p.m. The previous day, it took place at the corner of Almeda and Yakal Streets in Tondo.

Since becoming mayor, Lacuna has initiated the weekly “Kalinga sa Maynila” forums, where residents can directly address their concerns to city officials. At these forums, stalls are set up offering various services from different city departments and offices.

The “Kalinga sa Maynila” service fair will provide many of the same free services offered during the weekly forums which include medical consultation, Philhealth profiling, free medicines, blood typing, FBS (fasting blood sugar) and the Electro-cardiogram.