Lucky subscriber from GenSan wins P1M in PLDT Home’s grand giveaway

A General Santos resident’s simple need to provide his family a fast and reliable internet connection became his ticket to winning a whopping P1 million pesos. The lucky subscriber became the first winner of PLDT Home’s One Million Giveaway (OMG) promo, the brand’s biggest campaign this year that gives new Home Fiber subscribers the chance to win big cash prizes and free fiber broadband connectivity.
The grand prize winner, a father of two and a Davao City-based government worker, began his journey as a PLDT Home subscriber last July. He subscribed to Home Fiber Unli Plan 2099 at the PLDT Store in General Santos City – which instantly earned him a raffle entry for the OMG promo.
“I am truly grateful to PLDT Home,” said the winner, who was seeking an internet plan that could support his children through their education and provide a way for him to constantly communicate with them whenever he would be physically away. Stationed in Davao City, he would endure being miles away from his family in General Santos whenever duty called. “PLDT Home has really helped me and my family so much by keeping us connected despite the distance,” he added.
With the P1 million cash prize, the lucky subscriber now plans to invest in a new car to make his commute between General Santos and Davao more convenient. He sees how this opportunity will allow him to spend more quality time with his loved ones.
“It’s a bonus that I am getting a huge prize money after I applied during PLDT Home’s OMG Promo. My family and I are forever grateful for this blessing!” he said.
Fast applications, instant rewards
Talking about his experience as a new PLDT Home customer, the lucky subscriber commended the quick application and internet installation process. He especially thanked the PLDT Store General Santos City staff and servicemen that altogether made sure his internet line went up and running in only a few days.
“Everything was fast! Everyone from the service center to the installers was extra nice and accommodating,” he said. “I truly find myself lucky for being a PLDT Home subscriber!”
Last September, PLDT Home formally awarded the lucky subscriber the P1 million pesos check through a special gathering for the raffle winners in Makati City. Besides the grand prize, the country’s leading telco provider awarded 10 subscribers with P100,000 cash prize each and 50 winners with free PLDT Home Fiber plan for a year per person.
“We want to make sure that we give our PLDT Home customers the best promos and the best experience as they join our family, with prizes and perks exclusive to them when they apply for our Fiber plans,” said Patrick S. Tang, First Vice President of PLDT Home Acquisition Marketing.
“Right off the bat, our Fiber Unli All plans supercharged with unli mobile calls, unli fiber, and unli Cignal altogether offer better value for money. Every now and then, we would launch Fiber promos and voucher giveaways with top lifestyle brands like Grab and Lazada – offering existing customers more chances to save up. For our loyal customers, we have PLDT Home Rewards – our premier rewards program that opens a wealth of exclusive freebies and discounts. Last but not the least, we have promos for new Fiber applicants like our One Million Giveaway – which instantly grants them a chance at big prizes that may just change their lives,” added Tang.
PLDT Home first launched its OMG Promo for new Fiber subscribers from May 15 to July 31, 2024. It’s back with a second round from August 1 to October 31, 2024, opening the promo to applicants of Fiber Plan 1399 and above.
For home connectivity that’s both reliable and rewarding, now is the best time to subscribe to a PLDT Home Fiber plan. Apply now and get a chance to win P1 million (1 winner), P100,000 (10 winners), and free Fiber broadband for one year (50 winners) through the One Million Giveaway (OMG) Promo. For more details about the promo and subscription information, visit pldthome.com/one-million-giveaway.