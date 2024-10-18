Lucky subscriber from GenSan wins P1M in PLDT Home’s grand giveaway

A General Santos resident’s simple need to provide his family a fast and reliable internet connection became his ticket to winning a whopping P1 million pesos. The lucky subscriber became the first winner of PLDT Home’s One Million Giveaway (OMG) promo, the brand’s biggest campaign this year that gives new Home Fiber subscribers the chance to win big cash prizes and free fiber broadband connectivity.

The grand prize winner, a father of two and a Davao City-based government worker, began his journey as a PLDT Home subscriber last July. He subscribed to Home Fiber Unli Plan 2099 at the PLDT Store in General Santos City – which instantly earned him a raffle entry for the OMG promo.

“I am truly grateful to PLDT Home,” said the winner, who was seeking an internet plan that could support his children through their education and provide a way for him to constantly communicate with them whenever he would be physically away. Stationed in Davao City, he would endure being miles away from his family in General Santos whenever duty called. “PLDT Home has really helped me and my family so much by keeping us connected despite the distance,” he added.

With the P1 million cash prize, the lucky subscriber now plans to invest in a new car to make his commute between General Santos and Davao more convenient. He sees how this opportunity will allow him to spend more quality time with his loved ones.

“It’s a bonus that I am getting a huge prize money after I applied during PLDT Home’s OMG Promo. My family and I are forever grateful for this blessing!” he said.