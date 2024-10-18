Low repatriation turnout from Lebanon

Despite government efforts to repatriate Filipinos from conflict-torn Lebanon, less than 10 percent of the estimated 11,000 migrant workers there have returned home.

Since October of last year, over 500 Filipinos have been brought back to the Philippines, with the latest batch of 45 Filipinos and two dependents arriving on Thursday, 17 October at NAIA Terminal 1.

Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Secretary Hans Cacdac stated that this is among the biggest batch of repatriates.

Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega attributed the relatively low number of repatriates to many overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), particularly domestic helpers, who have opted to remain in Lebanon.

“Those who are in good conditions with their employers often choose not to avail of the government’s repatriation efforts,” De Vega said.

He also noted that some workers feel secure as their areas have not been directly affected by the ongoing conflict, and that most Filipinos availing the repatriation services are those who have stayed in the country for a lesser period of time.

“We noticed that those who left last year, the ones who had just arrived and had been there for less than two to three years, were not yet accustomed to it. Those who have been there for six, seven, eight years, most of them are determined to stay.”

While tensions escalate in some parts of Lebanon, Philippine Ambassador to Lebanon Raymond Balatbat reported that attacks in Beirut have decreased. However, violence has intensified in Southern Lebanon, and some incidents are now reaching Northern areas, according to repatriates.

One of the recent returnees, 56-year-old domestic worker Felicilda Aboc, shared her harrowing experience in Tripoli, north of Lebanon, where attacks are recently emerging.

“Whenever attacks happen nearby, the house feels like it’s shaking,” Aboc recounted.

She also added that two days before she arrived in the Philippines, a recent attack in Tripoli involved 24 armed terrorists storming a house.

Having stayed in Lebanon for 18 years since 2006, she has witnessed many conflicts over the years. She made the difficult decision to return to the Philippines due to the escalating tensions in the country.

“The decision was hard, but I want to save myself. I want to be with my family,” she said, adding that even if the conflict subsides, she plans to stay in the Philippines for good.

Other repat options

The Philippine government remains open to considering alternative modes of transportation for repatriation efforts, including the use of sea vessels.

The DMW secretary is currently in contact with other agencies to develop a contingency plan, which would only be implemented if commercial flights become completely unavailable.

At present, flights remain accessible through Middle East Airlines, and over the weekend, Canada provided the Philippines with 37 seats for Filipino nationals.

Another option under consideration is utilizing the Philippine Air Force’s C-130 aircraft.

However, De Vega explained that flying the C-130 directly from Beirut to Manila is not feasible due to the aircraft’s discomfort for long-haul flights.

“A possible approach would be to fly evacuees from Beirut to a third city using the C-130, and then arrange a charter flight,” De Vega explained.

Lebanon remains under Alert Level 3, indicating voluntary repatriation.

The DFA undersecretary clarified that raising to Alert Level 4, or mandatory repatriation, is not yet being considered due to ongoing delays in the processing of exit clearances. “

“There is no immediate, total warning situation. We also need the host government’s cooperation, meaning they have to allow everyone to leave,” he explained.

A forced evacuation would only be recommended by the Philippine Ambassador to Lebanon under two conditions: If the local government ceases to function, or if the situation poses a direct threat to life.