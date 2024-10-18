‘Libing’ things

End-of-life concerns are often glossed over in a culture that appears more engaged in rituals that celebrate life and longevity.

One of the finest ways to talk with death’s inevitable nature is through humor, suggests Forest Lake, a well-known provider of memorial park services.

Forest Lake tackles the idea of death with humor and cultural significance in their most recent digital campaign, “Paliwanag.”

The video plays with the idea that death is something that can surprise us, but it also emphasizes how being prepared can lessen the load that befalls our loved ones when the time comes.

The message: Death is inevitable, but it doesn’t need to be burdensome.

With the right preparation, such as availing of the services offered by Forest Lake, the difficulties that lie ahead can be more manageable and less confusing for families left behind.

For Alfred Xerez-Burgos III, president and CEO of Forest Lake Development:

“At Forest Lake, we help families prepare so they can focus on what really matters — celebrating life and preserving memories. We hope to remind Filipinos that confronting the issue of death isn’t an encumbrance; it’s an act of care for our loved ones. Thus, the ‘Paliwanag’ video strives to shine a light on how important preparation is.”

Forest Lake also hopes that the discussions the advertisement sparks would encourage Filipinos to begin paying attention to memorial ceremonies, no matter how early they are held.

Forest Lake provides a wide range of services to enable those who value their peace of mind by easing the stress of end-of-life planning and facilitating the transition of their loved one to the afterlife.

They include Forest Lake’s “Libing Anywhere” program, which allows memorial lots to be used in any Forest Lake park in the country, and “Libre Burol,” which gives free funeral services along with interment.

With its innovative, personalized, and customer-centric approach, Forest Lake seeks to continue making memorial care more convenient and stress-free for its clients, who will never be caught off guard when the moment comes.