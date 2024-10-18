Lady Blazers make SSL playoffs

Wielyn Estoque delivered the goods to power College of Saint Benilde into the playoffs following a 25-19, 25-18, 25-20, sweep of San Sebastian College in the 2024 Shakey’s Super League Collegiate Pre-season Championship Friday at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

The veteran winger not only led the Lady Blazers’ assault but also kept the team together amid the tough challenge laid by the Lady Stags in the third set for back-to-back wins and a 2-1 win-loss finish in Pool D.

Saint Benilde completed the playoffs cast as the only National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) team to make it to the next round of the tournament backed by Shakey’s Pizza Parlor, GCash, Chery Tiggo, F2 Logistics, Peri-Peri Charcoal Chicken, Potato Corner, R and B Milk Tea and Summit Water.

The other seven squads in the next phase are from the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP).

Estoque pounded 11 kills with one kill block and one ace for a game-high 13 points for the reigning three-time NCAA champions Lady Blazers.

“We don’t mind being the only NCAA team in the second round. For us, it’s just the same after all we’re all playing volleyball. We’ll just do what we need to do,” Estoque said.

San Sebastian rallied from a three-point deficit late in the third set to breathe down Saint Benilde’s neck, 21-20.

Clydel Catarig answered with a kill to ignite the Lady Blazers’ 4-0 closing barrage, which she punctuated with the match-clinching attack from the middle.

Saint Benilde head coach Jerry Yee praised his wards for stepping up to the challenge.

“I expect that from them. We’re here to teach them the right things and composure is a part of it. We’ve been playing also in other leagues aside from SSL so I see them mature, improve and listen to what we’re teaching them,” he said.

Catarig finished with nine points while Cristy Ondangan and Rhea Densing added seven and six markers, respectively, for the Lady Blazers.

San Sebastian, led by Christina Marasigan’s nine points, ended its campaign winless in three outings.