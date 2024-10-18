Kuya Bong lauds mechanical engineers

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go has personally attended the Philippine Society of Mechanical Engineers’ 72nd Anniversary and National Convention with National president Jeremy Aguinea at the SMX Convention in Pasay City recently.

This year’s theme, “Unity and Prosperity: The Key to a Powerful, Influential and Relevant Society” reflects the very essence a nation must strive for.

The national convention is an annual event attended by all mechanical engineers to discuss various issues, trends and practices in the field of engineering to foster professional growth and progress in the country.

With Go invited as their guest of honor, he stressed the importance of mechanical engineers in the country.

“You embody the principles of innovation and progress, shaping our country’s infrastructures, industries, and economic development. Your profession is pivotal in addressing the challenges as we pursue technological advancements and sustainable practices,” Go said.

With approximately 8,000 attendees, Go and his Malasakit Team gave away tokens to the participants, such as shirts, fans, basketballs and volleyballs.

The lawmaker also acknowledged the people behind the success of the event, highlighting the significant roles they play not just for the community of engineers in the country but for all Filipinos.

To further promote the welfare of Filipino workers, especially mechanical engineers, Go filed Senate Bill 2537, amending the Philippine Mechanical Engineering Act of 1998. The proposed legislation, spotlighting the need for modernization within the profession, seeks to enhance mechanical engineers’ standards and operational capacities nationwide while also advocating for their welfare.