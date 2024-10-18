Korean fugitives fall

A South Korean man sought for illegal gambling in South Korea was apprehended by the Bureau of Immigration Fugitive Search Unit

(BI-FSU) operatives.

The 42-year-old Korean fugitive was identified by BI commissioner Joel Anthony Viado as Choi Jonguk, who was recently taken into custody at a well-known entertainment area in Barangay Tambo, Parañaque City.

Viado disclosed that since 2019, Choi has been on the BI’s wanted list after being accused of running an illicit gambling website that catered to Korean clients who placed bets on sporting event outcomes.

He allegedly violated the country’s national sports promotion act by operating an online sports betting business.

Meanwhile, the BI also reported the arrest of another South Korean national who is wanted for illegal drug trading in his country.

The BI-FSU identified the suspect as Seo Jungchul, a 37-year-old who was arrested last 7 October at the Clark Freeport Zone in Angeles City, Pampanga.

Authorities said that since 2019, Seo is the subject of a deportation order for being an undesirable alien. He has been overstaying in the country trying to avoid being arrested and prosecuted for his crimes in Korea, and he is also the target of an Interpol red alert.

According to reports, in 2017, the Seoul Central District Court issued an arrest order against him after he was charged for violating his country’s narcotics control act.

Philopon, a type of methamphetamine that is frequently abused in Korea, was allegedly purchased, consumed and traded by Seo, according to the South Korean government.

Since their governments had already revoked their passports, Choi and Seo are both considered undocumented aliens.

The suspects are detained at the BI Warden Facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City, pending their deportation proceedings.