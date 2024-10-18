Keeping a green home: A social responsibility

In the hustle and bustle of Metro Manila, clouds of smoke and a symphony of car sirens fill its highways and streets. One can only hope to get a breath of fresh air in the comfort of his home.
Small, collective actions can help in creating a better environment. This starts with choosing a house in the right location — somewhere near school or work, so you can lessen your carbon footprint.
DMCI Homes have more than 60 strategically placed properties in the country. According to a British study published in Iowa.com.uk, completing five trips of two kilometers a week on foot instead of on a vehicle can lessen the amount of carbon emissions by 86-kg a year.
Awarded one of the “Environmental Champions” this year by the Laguna Lake Development Authority (LLDA), the first Quadruple A real estate developer in the Philippines commits itself to successful ecological efforts through innovative solutions.
Their efforts could easily be seen just by looking at the building’s design. The vertical gardens in their properties serve as natural air purifiers, which absorb pollutants and help create a cleaner and fresher ambiance. They also provide a cooling effect, which means you can reduce the need for excessive air conditioning.
One of the notable properties that showcase the company’s green architecture is the Calinea Tower in Caloocan City, which is set to be completed in 2028.
Another key environmental initiative of DMCI Homes is the use of Lumiventt Design Technology, an energy-saving design that enhances natural airflow and lighting.
DMCI buildings also take water conservation and waste management seriously. Rainwater harvesting systems are incorporated into their projects. Through this, rainwater is collected and used to keep their lush green space beautiful and healthy. DMCI also encourages residents to take part in sustainable practices from the comfort of their own homes.
Gearing up for livable communities
Sta. Lucia Land Inc. (SLI), a leading developer of residential communities in the Philippines, brings these community-oriented environments to life as they build affordable houses and infrastructures across various regions.
The company is actively expanding into key cities nationwide, including the Calabarzon area, Dagupan, General Santos City, Iloilo, Palawan, Cebu and Davao, to lay a solid foundation for future mixed-use developments that integrate urban, residential and commercial spaces.
Bulacan’s 230-hectare Colinas Verdes is a testament to this, which has become more accessible due to the news thoroughfares, benefitting from the government’s Build, Build, Build program.
Another is the 26-hectare Yanarra Seaside Residence in Nasugbu, Batangas, which is now conveniently reachable via the South Luzon Expressway or Manila-Cavite Expressway (Cavitex).
Many developers, therefore, have anchored their projects on the P8-trillion infrastructure initiative, which aims to improve connectivity and stimulate economic growth in rural areas.
The property developer raised P4 billion of unsecured fixed-rate peso bonds, which have been used to secure strategic locations and actively sought new joint venture partners to meet this increasing market demand.
According to David Dela Cruz, SLI’s executive vice president and chief financial officer, the group’s rich history of over four decades has positioned it for more aggressive yet sustainable growth in coming years.
Cutting-edge infrastructure
Empire East Highland City is the latest township development that promises to redefine urban living in Metro Manila’s eastern corridor. Nestled along the bustling Felix Avenue in Pasig-Cainta, this sprawling community offers a seamless blend of residential comfort, vibrant lifestyle amenities and green spaces — all designed to elevate your living experience.
Featuring of the exterior is its transit-oriented location. Strategically situated where Metro Manila converges with the east, it offers unparalleled access to major thoroughfares like Marcos Highway and Ortigas Avenue Extension. This prime positioning ensures residents are never far from the central business districts of Ortigas, Makati, and Bonifacio Global City, as well as key destinations in Rizal.
Empire East Highland City is not just a place to live; it’s a lifestyle destination. Picture having your own shopping mall — the Highland Mall, just steps from the home, offering an array of dining, shopping and entertainment options.
For those who value outdoor experiences, the township will feature Highland Park, an 8,000-square-meter elevated green space brimming with landscaped gardens, walking trails, water features and al fresco dining areas.
At the heart of Empire East Highland City are its prime residential towers, offering a range of unit types to suit various needs. Whether a young professional looking for a space-efficient executive studio or a growing family in need of a spacious two-bedroom suite, there’s a home that fits the lifestyle.
Dream homes brought to life
Suntrust Properties Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Megaworld Corporation, has been known for aggressively growing its portfolio by continuously developing both vertical and horizontal residential communities in Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.
Washington Heights, located in the metropolitan suburbs of Emilio Aguinaldo Highway in Dasmariñas, Cavite, transforms the thriving landscape of the community with its four-tower development spanning over 7,300 square meters.
Washington Heights enjoys convenient access via the South Luzon Expressway (SLEX) and the Cavite-Laguna Expressway (CALAX). It is also a 15-minute drive from Tagaytay.
Strategically located along the residential community of Sofia De Veyra Street is The Sofia Terraces, a two-tower low-rise condominium that offers 156 residential units. It includes lifestyle amenities, such as a jogging path, viewing deck, meditation area, function hall, game room and a fitness gym.
Residents also relish the convenience and comfort afforded by the accessible commercial area, 24-hour security, security cameras in common areas and professional property management services.
Suntrust Amadea, the two-tower condominium project in Quezon City, is a vertical gem that embodies the epitome of modern living. Its towers, standing tall at the 37th and 38th floors, redefines the city’s skyline with their architectural brilliance.
The Mist Residences, located along Marcos Highway, Bakakeng Central, Baguio City, is an eight-story modern condominium project with 221 residential units and 10 commercial spaces.
Living in the heart of southern Quezon City is Suntrust Capitol Plaza, a 33-story residential tower. A masterpiece designed in the 1920s Palazzo style, it stands as one of the tallest residential structures in the city.
Family-friendly housing
Federal Land Inc.’s recent success in Cebu marked by the establishment of the region’s first international hotel, Marco Polo Parkplace, does not stop the corporation’s development initiatives.
Since its establishment in 1972, FLC has developed at least four major housing projects to contribute to the country’s growing affordable housing industry.
Completed in 2010, Peninsula Garden Midtown Homes, located in Paco, Manila, is described as a kid-friendly condominium housing with low-density residential towers that FLC seeks to achieve their goal of also allowing communities to welcome condominium living.
By 2018, FLC continued providing family-friendly and affordable housing with the completion of Siena Towers in Marikina by the Horizon Land Property Development Corp., FLC’s subsidiary. Recently, its second 22-storey tower, Siena Towers 2, was topped off in June and is also to be built in Marikina.
Two land developments were completed and managed by 2019 Florida Sun Estates in General Trias, Cavite, and Hartwood Village in Biñan, Laguna, which served as additional housing units that aim to cater to families or members of communities interested in buying affordable living spaces.
Record-breaking Hotel101 projects launched
DoubleDragon Corp., a leading property developer, is set to launch a series of hotel projects this year under the Hotel101 brand, aiming to set records with the largest hotels in major Philippine cities while maintaining a cosmopolitan accommodation style.
Chairman Edgar “Injap” Sia II announced plans to open the biggest hotels in Davao and Quezon City this year, followed by another in Cebu next year.
The 519-unit Hotel101-Davao, designed to accommodate a diverse range of guests, will be the largest hotel in Mindanao and feature back-to-back commercial and retail spaces for an upscale hospitality experience.
In Quezon City, the Hotel101-Libis will rise as the largest hotel with 702 rooms on a prime 2,547 square meter lot within the Bridgetowne District.
In 2025, the 548-unit Hotel101 Cebu-Mactan will become the largest airport hotel in the Visayas region, offering cosmopolitan rooms, a convention center, and a refined commercial strip.
Future developments include Hotel101 properties in Palawan, Bohol, Boracay, Cagayan de Oro and Baguio.
Currently, two Hotel101 locations are operational: Hotel101-Manila, which opened in June 2016 and offers 518 uniformly sized rooms, and Hotel101-BGC, which opened in August 2023 with 606 rooms.
Hotel101 is the hotel arm of Philippines-listed DoubleDragon, formed by tycoon Edgar “Injap” Sia II with Jollibee Foods owner Tony Tan Caktiong.