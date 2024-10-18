Keeping a green home: A social responsibility

In the hustle and bustle of Metro Manila, clouds of smoke and a symphony of car sirens fill its highways and streets. One can only hope to get a breath of fresh air in the comfort of his home.

Small, collective actions can help in creating a better environment. This starts with choosing a house in the right location — somewhere near school or work, so you can lessen your carbon footprint.

DMCI Homes have more than 60 strategically placed properties in the country. According to a British study published in Iowa.com.uk, completing five trips of two kilometers a week on foot instead of on a vehicle can lessen the amount of carbon emissions by 86-kg a year.

Awarded one of the “Environmental Champions” this year by the Laguna Lake Development Authority (LLDA), the first Quadruple A real estate developer in the Philippines commits itself to successful ecological efforts through innovative solutions.

Their efforts could easily be seen just by looking at the building’s design. The vertical gardens in their properties serve as natural air purifiers, which absorb pollutants and help create a cleaner and fresher ambiance. They also provide a cooling effect, which means you can reduce the need for excessive air conditioning.

One of the notable properties that showcase the company’s green architecture is the Calinea Tower in Caloocan City, which is set to be completed in 2028.

Another key environmental initiative of DMCI Homes is the use of Lumiventt Design Technology, an energy-saving design that enhances natural airflow and lighting.

DMCI buildings also take water conservation and waste management seriously. Rainwater harvesting systems are incorporated into their projects. Through this, rainwater is collected and used to keep their lush green space beautiful and healthy. DMCI also encourages residents to take part in sustainable practices from the comfort of their own homes.