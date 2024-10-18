Kaya FC relying heavily on Champions League experience

Kaya FC-Iloilo will use its experience in the Asian Football Confederation Women’s Champions League to compete in the Philippine Football Federation Women’s Cup.

Team captain Hali Long said in a press conference in Taguig City yesterday that facing tough clubs in Asia was an experience for them and getting a taste of tougher competition inspired the squad to push harder and not get complacent.

Kaya is facing Tuloy FC at the Rizal Memorial Football Field at press time.

“I always say pressure is a privilege. But being in a team like Kaya FC-Iloilo, it’s a big responsibility to uphold the name of Kaya and what we stand for,” Long said.

“It was full of firsts for the team. Although we came up short, we are very proud of what we have shown.”

“We will use it to add more fuel to the fire to continue playing well here.”

Kaya bowed out of the Women’s Champions League with two draws and a loss in Group B at the Pathum Thani Stadium in Thailand.

It forced a scoreless draw against home squad College of Asian Scholars before going for a 1-1 draw against Bam Khatoon of Iran.

Kaya’s lone loss was a 0-4 defeat at the hands of Melbourne City FC of Australia, missing out on a quarterfinal slot in the competition.

Now back in the Philippines and will face the likes of Stallion Laguna FC, Beach Hut FC, Azzuri SC, Manila Digger FC, and Tuloy FC, Long likes the challenge in the Women’s Cup as it also means football continues its rise in the country.

“I commend them for investing in women’s sports because it’s not an easy thing to do. Women’s football is not yet a career as we want it to be,” Long said.

“Clubs need to invest in a women’s side because there’s a whole side of sports that gets to be exhibited and inspired when you make a women’s team,” she added.