JUAN KARLOS CELEBRATES A DECADE OF MUSIC

Celebrating his 10th anniversary in the industry, young OPM hitmaker Juan Karlos is scheduled to headline his first major concert, dubbed “Juan Karlos Live,” on 29 November at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

“This is a dream come true. This proves that there is room for everyone in the music industry. I’ve always wanted it, and it’s finally happening thanks to Nathan Studios, who believes in my worth and artistry, says JK.

He adds, “The concert’s production team is working hard to polish all the elements needed to provide the best possible concert experience for everyone. Of course, they’ll hear and see me perform my hits as well as a few songs that have influenced me as an artist.’

The young singer, best known for his hit songs “Demonyo” (2017), “Buwan” (2018) and “Ere” (2023), rose to fame at the age of 13 during his stint on the debut season of The Voice PH Kids in 2014.

With the release of “Ere,” which garnered over 1.22 million streams in 24 hours and made history on Spotify’s Global Chart, Google listed it as one of the most searched songs of 2023. He continues to dominate the music industry, with 2.9 million monthly listeners on Spotify and a voice that pierces the soul.

“Music has been a part of my life. I enjoy making music because it allows me to convey what I want and express how I feel. As artists, we should constantly allow our vulnerability to shine through, connecting and sharing it with others,” he shares.

In addition to his numerous musical accomplishments, which include several PMPC and Awit Award recognitions, he has starred in various ABS-CBN series, including "Hawak-Kamay" (2014), "Pangako Sa ‘Yo" (2015-16), "A Love To Last" (2017) and "Senior High," as well as its spin-off, "High Street" (2023-24). The singer-songwriter also had an impressive performance in the Netflix original film Lolo And The Kid.

Juan Karlos recently released the ticket prices and seat plan for his major concert. The ticket prices range from P750 for General Admission to P8,500 for SVIP, which includes one shirt, a tote bag, a meet-and-greet photo opportunity and a signed poster.