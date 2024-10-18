JGFP unveils 6th season with PBA-style inaugurals

The Junior Golf Foundation of the Philippines Interschool will launch its sixth season on Saturday in a grand launch at the Makati Coliseum.

Ceremonies start at 1 p.m.

Some 500 participants from almost 40 schools are expected to gather for the rites which will mark the first time since the junior grassroots development tourney began.

This year’s season had already begun in various golf courses in and around Metro Manila with weekly actions in the Senior High, Junior High, Middle School and Lower School.

Unlike before, this year there will be full program to be hosted by Patricia Hizon and will be pattered to the big basketball league openings like that of the PBA.

Eight courses are being utilized for this year’s Interschool which for the first time will be held simultaneously with legs in Visayas and Mindanao.

De La Salle Zobel is returning champion in SHS, JHS and Middle School, while Home School Global is defending the Lower School title.

Veteran sportscaster Patricia Bermudez-Hizon will be handling the production, which included live streaming of the event.

JGFP president Oliver Gan said he has invited JGFP “godfather” former congressman Mikey Arroyo to be the guest speaker, with Makati City Mayor Abby Binay and Batangas Vice Governor Mark Leviste as the special guests.

The Inter-School started last month and teams have played at least two rounds. Current leaders are Homeschool Global and Immaculate Conception Academy (ICA) in Lower School; Xavier San Juan and Paref Woodrose in Middle School; Xavier San Juan and Ateneo de Manila in Junior High School; De La Salle Zobel and Beacon Academy in Senior High.

ICA also leads with Everest Academy Manila in the developmental category for Middle School, while Xavier San Juan and South Ridge are in a close fight in JHS, and British School Manila and Xavier San Juan in SHS.

Also participating in the event are Keys School Manila, Xavier Nuvali, Assumption San Lorenzo, La Salle Green Hills, MGC New Life Academy, Miriam College, Poveda, Assumption Antipolo, St. Jude Catholic School, Brent International School, Connesa Academy Lipa City, International School Manila, Abba’s Orchard Montessori School, Makati Hope Christian School, Ruther E. Esconde School of Multiple Intelligence Inc. Cavite, Learning Link Academy, San Juan Nepomuceno School Inc., Letran Calamba, Paref Northfield, Maria Montessori Children’s School Foundation Inc., Coral na Bato, Mother Goose Special School, Las Pinas National High School, Mary Help Christian College, OB Montessori Las Pinas, Reedley School, Manila Japanese School, Gat Andres Bonifacio High School, Westfield International High School and St. Paul College Pasig.

The format will have the top three teams per division advancing to the March 8-9 National Finals at Summit Point and Mt. Malarayat. Also advancing are the top three individual players whose team are not in the finals.