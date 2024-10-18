It’s a wish date

Last Sunday’s production was billed as “WishDate: Solace.” Its musical features included belter singers Angeline Quinto and Arabella Cruz and the seasoned Itchyworms. The film featured James Blanco, Nicky Valdez, former Pinoy Big Brother contestant Zonia Mejia, GMA 7 Sparkle star Shan Vegas and Chastity Dizon. Blanco is 43, but he is very boyish on screen.

Dionela is unusual in so many ways. Despite the feminine name, the singer is actually a fierce-looking macho from the town of Guiginto, Bulacan. Dionela is actually his surname, and his first name is Tim. He used to record songs as Tim Dionela, but if no one has bothered to explain why he goes by a female single monicker as a recording artist, it could be because his first single, “Sining,” currently holds the top spot on Spotify Philippines.

The song, which has a mix lyrics of English and Filipino, had an unprecedented seven straight weeks on being on top of the local charts but has also climbed to No. 60 on the Global Charts as of August.

Not only does the song have an impressive 56, 905, 536 in total streams on Spotify as of this writing, but it has also amassed a remarkable 7,392,633 monthly listeners. That means right now, he’s the OPM artist with the most monthly listeners.

His popularity extends beyond a single platform. The rising star’s latest song topped the Apple Music Philippines Top 100 Charts.

In August, the official music video for “Sining” with stars BINI member Stacey and seasoned actor Joonee Gamboa in it also earned 11,220,086 views on YouTube. The music video was also Dionela’s directorial debut.

Actually, Dionela teamed up with OPM icon Jay R for the song, which featured Dionela’s modern vibe and Jay R’s smooth vocals. Dionela expressed his excitement about the collaboration, noting that it was a dream come true to work with an artist he has long admired.

The self-confessed romantic Dionela finds inspiration in spontaneous and fun moments he has spent with Meizy, his partner and muse. “Sining” is actually only one of many songs he penned for her, including the popular TikTok hits “Musika,” “Oksihina” (Oxygen) ­— and “Sugal." Dionela performed — with his band at “WishDate: Solace” his compositions Musika, Oksihina and 153. He couldn’t do "Sining" as JR was not among the performers.

Dionela was the first guest to perform after the anthemic opening singing of the Wish Date Chorale which has become the tradition of "Wish Date" concerts. The 80-member chorale’s rendition of "We are the Champions" and "Bohemian Rhapsody" are remarkably vigorous and set the theme of the movie’s narrative which has to do with a father’s doting love for his only child (a daughter) as his wife died soon after giving birth due to a sickness she had even before the marriage.

Dionela roused the audience into a romantic mood. His lyrics are quite intense, almost bordering on hyperboles that the audience lap up. Some words in his songs seem to be malalim na Tagalog Bulacan. One example is “balor.”