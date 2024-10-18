IPOPHL targets more Pinoys to understand IP via KBP

The Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL) has partnered with the Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas (KBP) to expand its reach in educating Filipinos about intellectual property (IP) protection and its benefits.

On 16 October, IPOPHL Director General Rowel S. Barba, KBP President Noel C. Galvez, and KBP Chairperson Ruperto “Jun” S. Nicdao Jr., who is also president of Manila Broadcasting Company, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to formalize the collaboration.

“Today, IPOPHL taps into the power of broadcasting to make our voice louder, to be heard by more Filipinos, and to be truly understood when we talk about what IP means to their lives and ambitions,” said DG Barba.

Under the MOU, the KBP will help IPOPHL extend its media communication campaign by connecting the office to its extensive network of national and regional broadcasting partners. Meanwhile, IPOPHL will work to enhance KBP members' knowledge of IP and the protection of their rights in the evolving digital landscape.

Additionally, IPOPHL committed to pushing for the Protection of Broadcasts and Broadcasting Organizations Treaty, a proposal by the World Intellectual Property Organization that aims to update protections for modern broadcasting technologies. This treaty would provide broadcasters with copyright-like controls over the content of their broadcasts.

International regulations protecting television broadcasts from piracy have not been updated since the 1961 Rome Treaty, which predated the internet.

Both IPOPHL and KBP pledged to support each other in their shared goal of empowering Filipinos with knowledge about IP protection and enforcement.

KBP Chairperson Nicdao underscored the significance of IP to the broadcasting industry and affirmed KBP’s commitment to promoting the cause of artists, inventors, and entrepreneurs.

“For the broadcasting industry, IP rights hold as much importance in protecting the value of our stations. KBP commits to stand as a key partner to IPOPHL’s awareness and media communication goals, promising to make IP move to the top-of-mind of people of Filipinos as a growth strategy when talking about innovation and creativity,” Nicdao said.

Established in 1973, the KBP is a non-profit organization that promotes responsible broadcasting, upholds press freedom, and enhances public service through its network of over 1,000 television and radio stations nationwide.