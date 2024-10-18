Intermission

Maine teacher Tori Hildreth was working at Old Town High School in Old Town on 8 October when she dismissed her last class of the day. The pregnant Hildreth felt her contractions increase and called for a nurse and her mother, who was working nearby.

Thirteen minutes later, she was in the school’s parking lot, ready to drive to the hospital. The baby she was expecting to deliver at the end of the month was already in her arms.

Hildreth’s mother arrived just in time to help her daughter deliver the baby in the parking lot.

“I was able to get my pants down, and then the baby came right then and there,” she told Fox News, adding that the newborn leaped into the school nurse’s arms.

Then the emergency responder arrived: Hildreth’s father, the captain of the local fire department.

Meanwhile, country music rocker Brantley Gilbert was performing at the Cadence Bank Arena in Tupelo, Mississippi, on 11 October when he was suddenly pulled off the stage.

Gilbert went backstage and out to his tour bus. Several minutes later, he returned to the stage to resume singing.

He also revealed the cause of the interruption to his waiting fans.

“We got a baby!” he exclaimed to the cheering crowd, who responded with roaring applause, reports the New York Post.

Gilbert and a midwife helped his pregnant wife, Amber, deliver their third baby on their tour bus.