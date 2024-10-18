Index ends in green, peso closes at P57.51 to US dollar

The local stock market gauge closed traded week growing by 15.40 points, or 0.21 percent, to close at 7,415.73.

Most sectors were in green, with Miners gaining the biggest at 0.76 percent, followed by Property and Banking up by 0.61 percent and 0.44 percent, respectively.

Meanwhile, Industrials was in red, decreasing by 0.19 percent, and Holding Firms by 0.13 percent.

Regina Capital Development Corp. head of sales Luis Limlingan linked the local market gain to investors preparing for third quarter earnings as BPI became the first in the index to report better than expected profit.

"Wall Street edged higher Thursday, with the Dow hitting a record closing high as a rally in Travelers boosted the index. The S&P 500 dipped slightly after reaching an intraday peak, while the Nasdaq posted modest gains. Investors are now eyeing Friday's housing starts data and comments from Federal Reserve officials for further economic insights," he said.

The net market value turnover was P4.245 billion, with Advancers outweighing Decliners at 103 to 91, while 62 names unchanged.

International Container Terminal Services, Inc. was the most actively traded stock at P587,631,340.00, up by 0.15 percent, followed by BDO Unibank, Inc. at P361,979,690.00, up by 0.92 percent.

The peso closed at P57.511 to a dollar from 57.8 on Thursday.

It opened the day at 57.8 and traded between 57.48 and 57.8.

The weighted average was 57.651.