How about giving these cats and dogs a home?

Countless sources ring praises at the wellness benefits of having a pet.

According to the News in Health website’s article on “The Power of Pets,” “The unconditional love of a pet can do more than keep you company. Pets may also decrease stress, improve heart health and even help children with their emotional and social skills.”

A recent survey by Kantar Philippines (January 2024) revealed that 94 percent of Filipino households own pets, marking the highest level of pet ownership in Southeast Asia.

It is obvious that Filipinos love animals, and by helping animal shelters find homes for strays or abandoned pets, one is also giving back to them as much as joy as they give us.

Adoption is fairly easy. Below are tips and some information on possible pets for adoption from the Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS).

Adoption 101

How can I adopt from PAWS?

Applicants go through a screening process to ensure that our rescued animals go to loving homes. The process includes an online interview via Zoom and at least two separate shelter visits to meet and get to know your chosen pet. Apply here.

Can you adopt my pet?

PAWS does NOT adopt owned pets. We already have 300-plus shelter animals rescued from cruelty and neglect that are waiting to be adopted. If you need to give up your pet for some reason, please consider other options or apply for rehoming assistance.

Why is there an adoption fee?

The adoption fee is a token of your commitment and a demonstration of your financial capacity to care for a pet. P500 for cats and P1,000 for dogs is a small price, which already covers your pet’s spay/neuter surgery, vaccinations and tick+flea treatment.

Can my adoption application get denied?

Yes. Some reasons for denied applications include: Not being able to keep their pet indoors, incompatibility with the household, plus other circumstances that may be damaging to the health, safety and happiness of our shelter animals.

I live in the province/abroad. Can I still adopt?

Yes, but special arrangements need to be made for the meet-and-greet, depending on your location. Please contact us to discuss your options. You may also opt to adopt from your local pound instead.

Do you have purebred cats or dogs?

It is very rare that purebred cats or dogs are admitted to the shelter. Sadly, they are valued more than aspins and puspins (native dog/cat Asong or Pusang Pinoy) who are equally deserving of a home. Please consider adopting a local breed instead.

Do you have puppies or kittens for adoption?

Puppies and kittens are only available for fostering for up to six months, or until they are vaccinated and neutered. Fostered puppies and kittens may be permanently adopted after this period if the fosterer passes the adoption application.

Can I adopt more than one pet?

Some applicants may be approved to adopt more than one pet on a case-to-case basis, but especially if the animal you wish to adopt belongs to a bonded pair.

Can I return my adopted pet if I change my mind?

A pet is a lifetime commitment. However, if you truly can’t keep your adopted pet, please don’t abandon them on the streets or with strangers. Please return them to us so we can find another home for them.

Cats for adoption:

LISA

Lisa’s life would have ended in an abandoned lot if not for a rescuer who heard her faint cry for help as she struggled to walk in her sickly and dehydrated state.

But rescuers — God bless them — have magical hands. From the time first aid and food were given to this kitten, a miraculous daily transformation began to take place.

Today, Lisa is a full-grown beauty to behold. While she has the loving, sweet nature of most calico cats, she has none of their spunk or assertiveness. We hope being featured on this calendar will get would-be adopters interested in sharing their home with such a well-behaved and mild-mannered tri-colored kitty. That’s a rarity in itself and a testament to our belief that rescued cats are more grateful and loving. (Disclaimer: This is a very biased opinion from PAWS rescuers who wrote this description.)