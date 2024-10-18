How about giving these cats and dogs a home?

Countless sources ring praises at the wellness benefits of having a pet.
According to the News in Health website’s article on “The Power of Pets,” “The unconditional love of a pet can do more than keep you company. Pets may also decrease stress, improve heart health and even help children with their emotional and social skills.”
A recent survey by Kantar Philippines (January 2024) revealed that 94 percent of Filipino households own pets, marking the highest level of pet ownership in Southeast Asia.
It is obvious that Filipinos love animals, and by helping animal shelters find homes for strays or abandoned pets, one is also giving back to them as much as joy as they give us.
Adoption is fairly easy. Below are tips and some information on possible pets for adoption from the Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS).
Adoption 101
How can I adopt from PAWS?
Applicants go through a screening process to ensure that our rescued animals go to loving homes. The process includes an online interview via Zoom and at least two separate shelter visits to meet and get to know your chosen pet. Apply here.
Can you adopt my pet?
PAWS does NOT adopt owned pets. We already have 300-plus shelter animals rescued from cruelty and neglect that are waiting to be adopted. If you need to give up your pet for some reason, please consider other options or apply for rehoming assistance.
Why is there an adoption fee?
The adoption fee is a token of your commitment and a demonstration of your financial capacity to care for a pet. P500 for cats and P1,000 for dogs is a small price, which already covers your pet’s spay/neuter surgery, vaccinations and tick+flea treatment.
Can my adoption application get denied?
Yes. Some reasons for denied applications include: Not being able to keep their pet indoors, incompatibility with the household, plus other circumstances that may be damaging to the health, safety and happiness of our shelter animals.
I live in the province/abroad. Can I still adopt?
Yes, but special arrangements need to be made for the meet-and-greet, depending on your location. Please contact us to discuss your options. You may also opt to adopt from your local pound instead.
Do you have purebred cats or dogs?
It is very rare that purebred cats or dogs are admitted to the shelter. Sadly, they are valued more than aspins and puspins (native dog/cat Asong or Pusang Pinoy) who are equally deserving of a home. Please consider adopting a local breed instead.
Do you have puppies or kittens for adoption?
Puppies and kittens are only available for fostering for up to six months, or until they are vaccinated and neutered. Fostered puppies and kittens may be permanently adopted after this period if the fosterer passes the adoption application.
Can I adopt more than one pet?
Some applicants may be approved to adopt more than one pet on a case-to-case basis, but especially if the animal you wish to adopt belongs to a bonded pair.
Can I return my adopted pet if I change my mind?
A pet is a lifetime commitment. However, if you truly can’t keep your adopted pet, please don’t abandon them on the streets or with strangers. Please return them to us so we can find another home for them.
Cats for adoption:
LISA
Lisa’s life would have ended in an abandoned lot if not for a rescuer who heard her faint cry for help as she struggled to walk in her sickly and dehydrated state.
But rescuers — God bless them — have magical hands. From the time first aid and food were given to this kitten, a miraculous daily transformation began to take place.
Today, Lisa is a full-grown beauty to behold. While she has the loving, sweet nature of most calico cats, she has none of their spunk or assertiveness. We hope being featured on this calendar will get would-be adopters interested in sharing their home with such a well-behaved and mild-mannered tri-colored kitty. That’s a rarity in itself and a testament to our belief that rescued cats are more grateful and loving. (Disclaimer: This is a very biased opinion from PAWS rescuers who wrote this description.)
VERNON
Vernon was part of a litter of kittens rescued from the middle of a highway. Sadly, his siblings did not make it. As if to make up for his tragic back story, Vernon seems to be determined to live life to the fullest. He is a bundle of energy — always running to and fro, and specializes getting into mischief — as if in a hurry to experience everything that life has to offer. If you are up for an adventure, the PAWS resident great orange ball of fire is for you.
DID YOU KNOW? Leaving kittens by the side of the road is one of the most common cruel acts we encounter and is second only to the cruel practice of dumping unweaned kittens along with the household garbage. Help us lobby for our “Kapon for all Pets” proposal with your local government units by tagging your officials with the hashtag #kaponforallpets so that we can make free spay-neuter happen for the poorest pet owners in our communities.
DASURV
What should we call an unweaned kitten who was rescued from drowning in the street drain during a typhoon and then, after having been bottlefed for weeks, had to be treated repeatedly for respiratory infection? For the many times that the shelter veterinarian had snatched her from the claws of Death, “Dasurv” (internet slang word from the English word “deserve”) certainly earned this monicker by being a tough fighter all throughout her health challenges.
But her sickly past is all behind her now and this spritely kitten is ready for her second chance at a good life with a hu-mom or a fur-dad whom she can call her own. Maybe you could be that person? I mean, take a look at that face. You know that she deserves to be spoiled.
DID YOU KNOW? Unweaned kittens need to be bottlefed every three or four hours in order to survive. This means that for every kitten who made it past their unweaned state, there was a kind and compassionate human who stayed up in the wee hours of the morning for two to three weeks. Kudos to all unweaned kitten fosterers. To apply to be a foster mom, please send us an email at philpaws@paws.org.ph.
BLACKY
Blacky was a stray cat rescued in 2017 from a cruelty incident which left a huge scar on his shoulder blades. Understandably, it took a bit of time before this kitty learned to trust humans again.
Blacky will initially observe you from a distance before deciding to sidle up to you once he has judged you to be someone worth his time and affection.
Six years of waiting can take its toll on even the most patient cat. We hope being featured on this calendar gives our mysterious dashing debonaire his big break: a forever-home devoted to his quiet, kingly presence.
DID YOU KNOW? Black cats are less likely to be adopted than cats of other colors. This is probably the reason why two other black felines are among the longest staying at the PAWS shelter. Please check out our gallery of adoptable cats https://paws.org.ph/cats/ and be a trailblazer — know what color of cat to first check out and consider.
Dogs for adoption:
MUCK
Muck was a starving, emaciated dog kept inside a cage on an empty lot. Having known hunger for most his life, he still is very food driven and looks forward to liver treats during training sessions at the shelter. This handsome aspin has the softest brown eyes, is well-behaved and eager to please anyone who holds a treat. It will take every ounce of self-control for his future fur-parent to not give him all the food he asks for.
DID YOU KNOW? Some foods that humans eat are actually unsafe for dogs. These include chocolate, onions, garlic, grapes, raisins, nuts and citrus fruits.
TIKI
Thanks to a concerned citizen’s report, Tiki was not killed for “pulutan” (to be eaten). Barangay officers foiled plans of construction workers who were about to slaughter him and criminal charges were filed by PAWS. Tiki remained a sweet, loving dog all throughout his ordeal – where he was only given scraps for food and drank rain water from a puddle near his chained area. When he was rescued, he wagged his tail nonstop and was very excited to get into the vehicle that would take him to the PAWS shelter. Tiki holds no grudges and wants to be friends with everyone he meets for the first time. He epitomizes the saying, “To err is human, to forgive, canine,” and reminds us why we should all work together to end the cruel and illegal dog meat trade in our country
DID YOU KNOW? Killing dogs for their meat is a violation of The Animal Welfare Act (Republic Act 8485, as amended by RA 10631) – the country’s first national anti-cruelty law which PAWS successfully lobbied for 13 years before it was passed by Congress in 1998. Penalties for dog meat traders can be in the form of fines of up to P250,000 and/or imprisonment of up to two years. Aside from just the dog meat trade, the AWA punishes all forms of animal cruelty regardless of whether it is committed against a stray or an owned pet. With the help of dedicated volunteer-lawyers, PAWS has secured dozens of convictions against animal offenders.
PUMI
Pumi was rescued by a celebrity supporter of PAWS who spotted him inside a barangay dog pound cage while she was shooting a television show. This shy and gentle dog is easily startled by loud noises. We are looking for someone who understands how tough it is to overcome traumas and bad experiences in life to help assure Pumi that she will always be safe and that she will never be abandoned.
DID YOU KNOW? According to the Anti Rabies Act (Republic Act 9482), dogs who roam and are not under the effective control of their owners — those who are not leashed while being walked or placed within the confines of the yard or home of their owners — are to be captured and impounded by the Local Government Unit’s Animal Control Officers. Millions of unadopted and unclaimed dogs are euthanized or put to sleep in city pounds in the Philippines and all over the world. Let us do our share in promoting spay-neuter and responsible pet ownership. “Walang asong gala, kung walang taong pabaya (There would be no stray dogs if there were no irresponsible owners).”