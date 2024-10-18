Grab for good

Grab Philippines is once again prepared to accept new applications for its GrabScholar program.

The third-generation of Filipino GrabScholars since the program’s inception in 2023 will be represented by this new cohort.

A three-pronged initiative called GrabScholar offers full-time college scholarships, educational needs bursaries, and a career-acceleration pathway for those who want to work in business process outsourcing.

The most recent version of GrabScholar offers full-ride merit-based college scholarships to students pursuing three- and four-year degrees at any Philippine institution or university in the fields of business, sustainability, and STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics).

Additionally, it offers financial aid for kindergarten through grade 12.

With these enhancements, the top superapp hopes to establish career trajectories in the aforementioned industries for the upcoming generation of leaders.

By putting its college scholars in touch with training, mentorship, internship and prospective job prospects within the organization, Grab hopes to give them more substantial support.

To provide more Filipinos, and Southeast Asians as a whole, with possibilities for social advancement and growth, Grab launched the GrabScholar program as part of its larger GrabForGood campaign.

Grab Philippines country head Ronald Roda: “Through the program, we will empower more of our young and hardworking Filipino students with access to quality education. We hope that this program will widen their path towards achieving their dreams.”

In this batch, Grab will be awarding full-ride merit-based scholarships to six freshmen college students and providing school expenses aid worth P2,500 to 300 K-12 students.

The leading super app is also co-funding scholarships for a fellowship program for 150 aspiring BPO professionals.

Among the scholars from the program’s second batch is Sophia Sy, a college GrabScholar (BS Medical Technology at PHINMA-St. Jude College Manila) and the niece of GrabCar driver-partner Mary Sy.