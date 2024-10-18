Gov’t thrusting local products into digital space

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. said his administration is determined to promote Filipino products globally, vowing to help micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and artisan communities bring their merchandise to the international market.

Speaking during the Manila FAME in Pasay City on Friday, Marcos said the government is making all necessary efforts to ensure that Filipino products gain international recognition “by placing them not only in the local space but also in the digital space.”

“The government is able to put you now into not just the local space but the digital space so that you are now working in the world market,” he said.

Marcos urged Filipino business owners and artisans to continue being creative and to produce quality products that can be promoted abroad.

“It’s just up to us to scale up. It’s just up to us to keep the progress going because it’s very important that you’re continuously creative. But I don’t think that’s a problem for Filipinos,” he said.

The President attended Manila FAME, a premier trade show that showcases high-quality home, fashion, and lifestyle products by local MSMEs and artisan communities.

In 2023, the industry contributed 7.1 percent to the gross domestic product, amounting to P1.72 trillion in goods and services, and employed around 7.26 million Filipinos.

Marcos cited the significant contribution of the creative industry to the Philippine economy.

“So all the reasons for us to do this and to do it properly are there for the government, for the country, and for all our practitioners,” he said.