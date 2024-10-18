Fright night at MaryKay’s

Reader, beware. You’re in for a scare.
An unseasonably hot night felt chilly at the US ambassador’s Forbes Park home last weekend.
Oh! How it has been the talk of the realm: The Halloween party by MaryKay Carlson, who has always been an impeccable host.
The guests arrived in total awe, as always, of MaryKay’s usual flair, and how she was able to pull off one of her favorite holidays.
The dust-covered cobblestone structures were as lantern-lit as moonlit, and flickered with ghostly imprints.
Eerie tunes mingled with the occasional howl of the wind, evoking a pang of unease and foreboding.
Skellies lurked in semi-darkness and poised to shatter the building anticipation.
From the shadows emerged MaryKay, regally garbed as a witch queen, flitting around the patio sans a broomstick, but with a tall glass for a cauldron sparkling with a suspiciously bright punch.
The country’s polite society gathered around her as eccentric witches and dapper vampires, as phantoms and pixies, each endeared by her quirky sense of humor and penchant for mischief.
“You’re scary, MaryKay!”
“No! I’m beautiful!”
“I’ll show you scary, Motha!”
The queen put on her mask of horror and brandished her talons: “Happy Halloween!”
A hint to bob in their curtsies.
As the night progressed, MaryKay led her society to supper, “a mildly enchanting” bounty of 100-percent food Americana.
Amid the chaos, MaryKay’s magical world felt like home with laughter and friendship.
More than anything, the celebration cherished the close ties that bind this society together.