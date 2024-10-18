SUBSCRIBE NOW
Fright night at MaryKay’s

Female heads of missions in the Philippines break down formal barriers.
Reader, beware. You’re in for a scare.

An unseasonably hot night felt chilly at the US ambassador’s Forbes Park home last weekend.

Oh! How it has been the talk of the realm: The Halloween party by MaryKay Carlson, who has always been an impeccable host.

An animal spirit that could carry an eerie tune.
A table centerpiece in the hauntingly decorated venue.
Skeletons captivated both children and adults with their intricate details.
Some came in ermine gowns, others in seemingly coordinated outfits.
The guests arrived in total awe, as always, of MaryKay’s usual flair, and how she was able to pull off one of her favorite holidays.

The dust-covered cobblestone structures were as lantern-lit as moonlit, and flickered with ghostly imprints.

Eerie tunes mingled with the occasional howl of the wind, evoking a pang of unease and foreboding.

A feast for both the eyes and the palate: From popular treats to themed charcuterie boards.
Classic scary-movie icons invite intrigue and dread.
Sartorial whimsy expressed the fun side.
Can’t do away with ravens: A quintessential Halloween element.
Skellies lurked in semi-darkness and poised to shatter the building anticipation.

From the shadows emerged MaryKay, regally garbed as a witch queen, flitting around the patio sans a broomstick, but with a tall glass for a cauldron sparkling with a suspiciously bright punch.

The country’s polite society gathered around her as eccentric witches and dapper vampires, as phantoms and pixies, each endeared by her quirky sense of humor and penchant for mischief.

“You’re scary, MaryKay!”

“No! I’m beautiful!”

“I’ll show you scary, Motha!”

Members of the haute society in gothic elegance and thematic flair.
An invitation to trick or treaters.
The excellent host: US Ambassador MaryKay Carlson, dressed as the witch queen with a quirky sense of humor and penchant for mischief.
Confections encapsulate fun and fright.
Dolls can work in various settings and still be scary.
The queen put on her mask of horror and brandished her talons: “Happy Halloween!”

A hint to bob in their curtsies.

As the night progressed, MaryKay led her society to supper, “a mildly enchanting” bounty of 100-percent food Americana.

Amid the chaos, MaryKay’s magical world felt like home with laughter and friendship.

More than anything, the celebration cherished the close ties that bind this society together.

