Fnatic ONIC PH beats Falcons AP Bren, books M6 appearance

Fnatic ONIC PH is headed to the grand finals of MPL PH Season 14 champion and the M6 World Championship following a dominant win over Falcons AP Bren in the upper bracket final of the tournament this Friday at Green Sun in Makati.

Fnatic ONIC PH, composed of Kelra, K1ngkong, Brusko, Super Frince, and Kirk, looked as unstoppable as ever en route to a 3-1 win over the two-time world champion Falcons AP Bren.

And while the team has booked a slot in the grandest stage of competitive Mobile Legends, Fnatic ONIC PH gold laner Grant Duane "Kelra" Pillas says his focus remains on winning the ongoing MPL PH season.

"My mind is in the finals. I will focus on the [MPL] finals. I am not thinking much about it because we still have a match," Kelra said after the match.

As for Falcons AP Bren, they will face the winner between Blacklist International and fan-favorite Aurora in the lower bracket final tomorrow, 19 October.