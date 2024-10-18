Ex-DTI head bags JFC lifetime accolade

Former Trade Secretary Alfredo Pascual is the Joint Foreign Chambers’ Lifetime Achievement Awardee for his role in promoting the country to investors, which resulted in the voluminous entry of foreign direct investments, as well as his dedication to uplift the stance and promote the welfare of micro, small and medium enterprises.

“We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Secretary Pascual on this year’s Arangkada Lifetime Achievement Award. We have greatly appreciated his partnership in promoting investments and trade between the Philippines and the countries we represent, and we particularly value his work in supporting Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) during his tenure. This award is a testament to his contributions to the acceleration of the country’s economic growth,” the Joint Foreign Chambers said in a statement on Friday.

Pascual, in response, said he was deeply honored to receive the citation.

Steadfast trade partner

“The Joint Foreign Chambers has been a steadfast partner in the work to promote trade and investments, driving meaningful progress in our nation’s economic development. I look forward to participating in their forum and speaking about the vital role of investing in the Filipino workforce — an essential driver of our shared vision for a more inclusive, resilient, and globally competitive Philippine economy,” Pascual said.

“Together, we can continue building a future that uplifts every Filipino and enhances our standing in the global market,” the former DTI chief added.

The 13th Arangkada Philippines Forum will bring together hundreds of public and private sector leaders to discuss reforms and strategies to upskill the country’s workforce and accelerate economic growth in light of demographic shifts and technological advancements.

The forum will feature top government officials, including Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero, chairman of the House Committee on Higher and Technical Education Mark Go, and leaders from the Department of Labor and Employment, Commission on Higher Education, and Department of Trade and Industry, among others, business leaders and heads of business groups, and representatives from international organizations like the World Bank, Asian Development Bank, and International Labor Organization.