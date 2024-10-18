EVO City Front Act Run to rock Cavite

The EVO City Front Act Run will fire off tomorrow in Kawit, Cavite, setting the stage for an exciting preview of next month’s much-anticipated Rock ‘n’ Roll Manila Running Series.

This unique musical running event, set to blast at 5:30 a.m., will give participants a taste of what’s to come, combining fitness and fun in a dynamic and energetic atmosphere.

DJ Marc Marasigan will get the adrenaline pumping at the start line with electronic beats, while boom boxes along the racecourse will keep the runners energized with lively music. At the finish line, participants will be welcomed into a vibrant post-race area featuring more surprises to celebrate their achievements.

Whether you are a seasoned runner or simply looking for a fun way to stay active, the EVO City Front Act Run is open to people of all abilities and ages.

Event categories include 5-kilometer, 10-km and 21-km with close to 1,500 participants joining.

It serves as a warm-up for November’s RnR Manila Running Series, where runners will rock and roll through the streets of Manila while enjoying live music and entertainment at every corner.

Supported by EVO City by Alveo Land Inc. and presented by AIA Philippines, this fun-filled run promises an unforgettable experience for all participants.

Meanwhile, the main act of the RnR Manila Running Series on 24 November is expected to draw more than 4,000 participants all eager to take part in this global phenomenon, which mixes music, running, and community spirit.

The AIMS- and World Athletics-certified courses will take runners past iconic landmarks in the heart of Manila, with the race starting at Luneta Park and passing through sites like the National Museum, Manila City Hall, Fort Santiago and Chinatown in Binondo.