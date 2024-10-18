EVERYBODY LOVES REYMON: Jaraula’s showstopping performance wins him adulation

Reymon Jaraula showcased exceptional skill and composure, overcoming Angelo Que’s late charge to secure a one-stroke victory with a final round of 68 at the ICTSI Bacolod Golf Challenge on Friday.

This win marks Jaraula’s third title on the Philippine Golf Tour, demonstrating his ability to perform under pressure.

“I felt the pressure, especially with Que’s strong finish, but I focused on making pars,” Jaraula said.

This victory highlights Jaraula’s potential, as he now has three wins in his 11-year professional career. Despite early challenges, including a six-year wait for his first title in 2019, he has shown significant growth, winning again last year by five strokes.

The decisive moment came on the 18th hole, where Jaraula faced a challenging 180-yard par-3. After a pulled tee shot landed 40 yards left of the green, it seemed a playoff with Que was imminent, especially as Que surged with a closing 64, featuring back-to-back birdies.

“I never doubt that shot,” said Jaraula who credited his caddie for pointing at the landing spot that was perfect for a chip shot.

However, Jaraula displayed remarkable poise, executing a skillful chip shot that left him with a four-foot par putt. After assessing the line carefully, he confidently converted to clinch the victory, finishing at 16-under 264 for a prize of P440,000.

Que, who started the day five shots behind, closed with a 15-under 265 and earned P287,500. His strong finish kept the pressure on Jaraula, forcing him to maintain focus on the final hole.

Jaraula held his ground, making pars from the 12th to the 17th holes. Even when his tee shot on No. 18 veered left, he remained unflustered, executing a crucial chip and sinking the decisive putt.

His composure was tested further as flightmates Hyun Ho Rho and Jhonnel Ababa aimed for birdies on the same hole, but Jaraula’s focus prevailed. Rho birdied the last hole to finish third with a total of 266.

Heading into the penultimate leg of the Philippine Golf Tour, Jaraula had built a solid lead with rounds of 67 and 66, capped by a stunning 63 in the third round.

With this latest win, Jaraula reinforces his status among the top golfers in the country and aims for more success as the season progresses.

Despite a rare bogey on No. 11, Jaraula managed to keep his competitors at bay. Que and Clyde Mondilla capitalized on the opening but could not close the gap in the closing holes.

Mondilla, who made six birdies by the 14th, finished fourth with a score of 268 after a 64, while Aidric Chan and Jhonnel Ababa tied for fifth at 269.

In the final standings, Sean Ramos, a recent winner at Lakewood, shot a 65 for ninth at 271, while Ira Alido fired a 66 for a share of 10th at 272, alongside Ozeki Kakeru, who struggled with a 71.