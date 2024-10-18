DOH notes rise in leptospirosis cases

The Department of Health (DOH) noted an increase in leptospirosis cases nationwide, with 774 new cases recorded from 8 to 21 September—twice as high as the 381 new cases reported from 25 August to 7 September.
All regions, except Central Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Soccsksargen, and Caraga, have shown an increase in cases over the past three to four weeks, up to 5 October.
While there have been 509 reported deaths thus far, resulting in a case fatality rate (CFR) of 8.72 percent, this is 11 percent lower than the 570 deaths recorded during the same period last year (CFR: 11.29 percent).
As of 5 October, total leptospirosis cases have reached 5,835, marking a 16 percent increase from the 5,050 cases reported during the same period last year.
Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa urged the public to avoid floodwaters as much as possible.
“If one has to go through them, seek consultation immediately even if without wounds or symptoms. Wear closed and protective footwear, and wash exposed skin to lower the risk of Leptospirosis infection,” Herbosa said.
“It is better to be healthy after a visit to the health center, than be admitted later for dialysis at a hospital because of leptospirosis,” he added.