DOH notes rise in leptospirosis cases

The Department of Health (DOH) noted an increase in leptospirosis cases nationwide, with 774 new cases recorded from 8 to 21 September—twice as high as the 381 new cases reported from 25 August to 7 September.

All regions, except Central Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Soccsksargen, and Caraga, have shown an increase in cases over the past three to four weeks, up to 5 October.

While there have been 509 reported deaths thus far, resulting in a case fatality rate (CFR) of 8.72 percent, this is 11 percent lower than the 570 deaths recorded during the same period last year (CFR: 11.29 percent).