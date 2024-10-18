Design in the joy of light

Manila Fame is back! The Best of Filipino Design features close to 350 participating brands, showcasing the latest in home, fashion and lifestyle at the World Trade Center until today, 19 October.
One of the main attractions, positioned at the center of the entire exhibition, is Design Commune — curated by the creative geniuses Rita Nazareno and Gabriel Lichauco, also known as the celebrated design duo Nazareno/Lichauco.
Tasked with collaborating with local brands to rethink concepts, ideas and pieces, they have brilliantly presented an impressive roster of contemporary home products that go beyond the concept of reality. Rooted in the country’s rich natural beauty, history and culture, each creation is crafted to perfection.
Nazareno/Lichauco sought to highlight a few important and relevant ideas: Imagination, Improvisation, Inventiveness. Nazareno says, “From these, we want to utilize raw ideas to create something refined. We focused on playfulness, having a sense of joy that emanates from the works — a sort of childlike quality that is so important and so integral to one’s well-being. It may be childlike and playful, but the materiality and technique are intricate. Most of all, we want it to be personal — because when our passion shows, that’s when the character of each piece comes out.”
For this edition of Manila Fame 2024, the team highlighted three main ideas. First, local cultural details in imaginative forms and traditional movements, utilizing techniques like Shibari and Art Deco. Second, climate and environmental impacts, as seen in themes like endangered Philippine species or imagining what a cactus might look like in a dystopian reality full of nuclear radiation.
Lastly, they explored instruments and devices, playfully represented in rockets and buoys — their beginnings pushing beyond reality. As catalysts for change and instigators of forward-thinking creativity, Nazareno/Lichauco drew from local brands to craft home products that transform spaces. They encourage looking at the world with fresh eyes, pushing boundaries and elevating design to the next level.
Moreover, they guide brands to discover more about their styles, material choices and techniques that bring their visions to life. Beyond cerebral seriousness and beautiful minds, creative play matters. Their refreshing perspective in design can be seen in the joy of light.