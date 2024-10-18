Design in the joy of light

Tasked with collaborating with local brands to rethink concepts, ideas and pieces, they have brilliantly presented an impressive roster of contemporary home products that go beyond the concept of reality. Rooted in the country’s rich natural beauty, history and culture, each creation is crafted to perfection.

Nazareno/Lichauco sought to highlight a few important and relevant ideas: Imagination, Improvisation, Inventiveness. Nazareno says, “From these, we want to utilize raw ideas to create something refined. We focused on playfulness, having a sense of joy that emanates from the works — a sort of childlike quality that is so important and so integral to one’s well-being. It may be childlike and playful, but the materiality and technique are intricate. Most of all, we want it to be personal — because when our passion shows, that’s when the character of each piece comes out.”