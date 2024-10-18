DA chief wants EFTA progress

The Philippines and Norway have plotted ways to move forward with a six-year-old European Free Trade Agreement (EFTA).

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel, Jr. recently met with Norwegian Ambassador Christian Halaas Lyster to discuss agricultural trade and areas of cooperation.

The Philippines and Norway have a long history of bilateral relations, primarily centered on the maritime sector.

In recent years, the relations have expanded to include various business sectors, labor migration, and peace and reconciliation efforts. Approximately 18,000 Filipinos live in Norway.

During his courtesy call on Tiu Laurel earlier, Lyster emphasized Norway’s goal of increasing trading activity with the Philippines.

The Department of Agriculture (DA) chief requested that the envoy share insights from Norway’s successful experience in developing and managing agricultural cooperatives.

The DA is looking to strengthen agricultural cooperatives to help farmers improve their incomes.

Tiu Laurel underscored his interest in Norway’s recirculating aquaculture system, which could be implemented in the Philippines to enhance fish production.

2018 start

The EFTA, which allows for duty-free trade in a wide range of products, including fish, and provides preferential treatment for investments, includes Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland.

The Philippines-EFTA agreement entered into force in 2018, except Iceland, where it took effect two years later.

According to the Department of Trade and Industry, economic relations between the Philippines and EFTA are relatively small, but there is significant potential to expand trade and investment.

The Philippines’ top export to Norway is seaweeds, while Norway exports salmon and cheese to Manila. Norway’s fertilizer company, Yara, is also now operating in Davao.

Aiding food output boost

Tiu Laurel acknowledged the potential support Yara could provide in the Department of Agriculture’s efforts to substantially increase food production and lower fertilizer costs, which are key inputs for boosting farm yields.

Lyster offers to arrange a meeting between the Bureau of Plant Industry and Yara, which is currently working with farmers in Davao to increase durian yields and promote sustainable farming practices.

He was accompanied by Charge d’Affaires Geir Michalsen and Norwegian Embassy senior business and trade advisor Ana Maria Francesca Florentino.

The Norwegian ambassador also informed Tiu Laurel that four personnel from the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) are visiting Norway to learn about aquaculture, fish processing facilities, and disease control measures.

He noted that the BFAR personnel would also be exposed to Norway’s marine research programs.

The DA chief expressed confidence that Ambassador Lyster could facilitate Norway’s support in boosting seaweed production by next year.

In addition to seaweed, Norway also imports canned sardines, live tropical fish, and coconut from the Philippines.