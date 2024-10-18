College student jumps to death

Authorities disclosed that a 19-year-old college student was pronounced dead at the scene after jumping from the MRT-EDSA Taft Station in Pasay City early Thursday morning.

According to police reports, the victim climbed the station railings around 4:30 a.m. before jumping onto the pavement below, suffering fatal injuries.

Initial investigations revealed that the victim, a resident of Paranaque City, had been facing family problems. A friend who accompanied the victim just before the incident confirmed that she had met up with her after receiving a message and a photo from a parking lot on the third level of a mall.

The friend, who declined to be identified, said they arrived at the MRT station around 3:30 a.m. and found the victim waiting. While the victim was known to have family issues, the friend was unaware of her suicidal intentions.

The victim’s body was transferred to a funeral parlor, and authorities are working to contact her family.