Chiz sees newly-signed ARAL law to address learning crisis

Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero on Friday hailed the enactment of the Academic Recovery and Accessible Learning (ARAL) Program Act as a timely and essential intervention toward addressing the learning crisis in the country.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed the Republic Act 12028 or Academic Recovery and Accessible Learning (ARAL) Program Act into law during a ceremony at Malacañan Palace in Manila.

Escudero said the ARAL Law will help learners—who are found to be below the minimum proficiency levels in language, mathematics, and science—to catch up so that they can continue with their educational journey.

“Ang layunin nitong batas ay mabigyan ng magandang kinabukasan ang ating mga mag-aaral sa pamamagitan ng magandang edukasyon (This law aims to provide for the future of our learners through quality education),” Escudero said.

Under the Republic Act 12028, teachers, para-teachers, and pre-service teachers will be tasked to tutor the targeted learners from kindergarten to Grade 10.

Escudero said the newly signed law will cover the most essential learning competencies under the K-to-12 basic education curriculum covering the subjects of mathematics and science for Grades 1 to 10, and science for Grades 3 to 10.

The program is also meant to accelerate the recovery of the learning losses brought about by the pandemic, he stressed.

Escudero said students’ proficiency in these essential learning competencies “will serve as the foundation for individuals to become productive members of society.”

“The completion of basic education is the key to open opportunities for our learners, whether they opt to pursue higher education or to join the workforce using the skills they have learned along the way,” he added.

Escudero said the Department of Education is tasked to coordinate with the Commission on Higher Education, Technical Education, and Skills Development Authority, the Department of Information and Communications Technology, the Department of the Interior and Local Government, and other stakeholders in the implementation of the law.

Senate Committee on Basic Education chairperson Sherwin Gatchalian sponsored Senate Bill 1604, of which he and then-senator and now Education Secretary Sonny Angara were authors.

Angara thanked Marcos for the passage of the law, stressing that it is a critical intervention at a time when education needs the most support.

“This law demonstrates our collective resolve to uplift the state of education in the Philippines. With ARAL, we can help students regain their momentum and achieve the learning milestones they deserve,” he said.