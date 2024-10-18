Cebu FC guns for 3rd straight victory

Cebu FC looks to tighten its hold on the top spot in the Philippines Football League when it faces Manila Digger FC at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium today.

The Gentle Giants will be on the pitch at 8:30 p.m. as they seek their third straight victory of the season.

Cebu is coming off a 2-0 win over the Philippine Football Federation Youth National Team last 6 October.

While the Diggers will be coming into the match oozing with confidence after a 4-0 thrashing of Mendiola FC 1991 two weeks ago, Cebu defender Sam Strong said they simply want to focus on winning their match.

“We just want to get as many wins as possible and do well not only in the domestic league but in the (AFC) Champions League,” Strong said.

Opening the triple header are Mendiola, with a 0-0-2 win-draw-loss record, and Loyola FC, which has a 0-0-1 slate, clashing at 3 p.m. as both squads are looking for their first win of the season.

At 5:45 p.m., defending champion Kaya FC-Iloilo takes on Maharlika Taguig FC in the second game.

The Lions are also seeking their first win of the season after a 1-1 draw against Davao Aguilas-University of Makati FC last 6 October.