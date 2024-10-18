BYD Bacoor rises

Iconic Dealership Inc., the retail arm of Ayala Corporation’s end-to-end mobility solutions provider, ACMobility, broke ground at its upcoming BYD Bacoor dealership last 7 October. Located along Bacoor Boulevard as part of the ACMobility complex, which features Isuzu, Honda, and Kia dealerships, along with the Bosch Car Service facility, the 3,119 sqm land will house a 1,900 sqm BYD dealership that can display up to seven electric vehicle models. Construction is set to finish by the end of the year.

Featured in the photo (from left) are Rochelle Ambayec, general sales manager, Iconic Dealership Inc. (IDI); Carla Buencamino, head of mobility infrastructure, ACMobility; Lovelyn Labrador, deputy GM for corporate affairs, BYD Philippines; Dennis Salvador, chief operating officer, IDI; Bob Palanca, managing director, BYD Mobility Access Philippines Ventures Inc.; Erroll Dueñas, aftersales and network development director, MAPVI; and Ramir Racelis, aftersales director, IDI.