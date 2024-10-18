Brit lit galore

The British Embassy Manila, in partnership with Fully Booked, recently kicks off its Great British Stories campaign at the Fully Booked BGC, bringing a slice of UK’s literature to Filipino readers.

The campaign spreads the British literary heritage to deepen the cultural ties between the two nations while training attention to British storytelling.

At the heart of the literary showcase is a life-sized replica of the UK’s iconic red phone booth, filled with British classics — from Jane Austen’s beloved novels to Dolly Alderton’s contemporary works.

“[We] bring a little piece of Britain to the Philippines with our phone booth library. I hope this will generate a lot of excitement for British literature,” said British Ambassador to the Philippines Laure Beaufils.

In the phone booth, visitors can pick up the phone and record their thoughts on their favorite British author or novel, or simply whisk other visitors away into the magic of their next great read.

The collaboration with the bookstore underpins the strong cultural ties between the UK and the Philippines, while showcasing the universal appeal of great literature that transcend borders.

“This unique exhibit aligns perfectly with our mission to promote a love of reading and literature,” said Jaime Daez, managing director of Fully Booked Philippines.

“It’s like having a small corner of Britain right here in our store, inviting customers to explore the wide range of storytelling the UK has to offer.”

Wits, lits

In a recently held British quiz night, participants from different institutions were challenged in a game of wits and English literature, taking participants into a night of British culture.

The quiz questions ranged from general trivia, British books, authors and pop culture, testing the participants’ knowledge of Britain, while they faired on various libations in red cups, alongside chicken and steak English pies.

The lively atmosphere was filled with friendly competition, as participants bonded over their shared enthusiasm for British literature.

The quiz night served as a kickoff to the three-week campaign that ran until 18 October.