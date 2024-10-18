Blue Ribbon, Justice panels mulled for drug war probe

Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero on Friday said he is considering the Blue Ribbon Committee or the Committee on Justice and Human Rights to lead the proposed motu proprio investigation into the war on drugs under the previous administration.

Escudero said the Blue Ribbon Committee, chaired by Senator Pia Cayetano, has the authority to conduct investigations on its own even while Congress is in recess.

Should the investigation take place when the Senate resumes its plenary session, Escudero said the Justice and Human Rights Committee, chaired by Minority Leader Aquilino Pimentel Jr., may handle the probe.

He noted, however, that Senator Risa Hontiveros’s proposal to convene the Committee of the Whole to investigate former President Rodrigo Duterte’s drug war was still under consideration.

Escudero said Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa has agreed not to preside over any investigation involving himself and Senator Christopher “Bong” Go to avoid allegations of bias.

“Senator Bato agreed with my advice, so I am talking to our colleagues about the best way and the committee to handle it,” he said.

Go earlier filed a resolution for an inquiry into the previous administration’s drug war, while Dela Rosa expressed his intent to have his committee on public order and dangerous drugs conduct a motu proprio investigation to parallel the House Quad Committee’s probe.

Dela Rosa and Go figured prominently in the Duterte administration, the former as the Philippine National Police chief and the latter as special assistant to the president.

Escudero said he preferred the hearing to commence during the break so the Senate could give its full attention to the debates on the 2025 national budget.

He consulted with his fellow senators on how to proceed with the investigation into the previous administration’s war on drugs “to ensure that the probe is fair and impartial.”

‘Quota and reward system’

Former police Col. Royina Garma testified that there was a “quota and reward system” for policemen who killed drug suspects during the drug war. She implicated Dela Rosa, Go and other police officials.

Go, Dela Rosa, and the other former PNP officials have denied the extrajudicial killings and reward system during the war on drugs.

Once the inquiry begins, Escudero assured that every senator who wishes to speak “to defend themselves will be allowed to do so.”

“Each member of the Senate has the right to defend themselves and explain their side if they believe they have not been fully represented at the House,” he said.

“That’s their right, and we can’t take that away from them,” he added.

Meanwhile, Pimentel agreed to lead the Senate inquiry if it is referred to his panel.

“If it is referred to the justice committee, then I will handle it like the professional that I am,” he told reporters in a Viber message.