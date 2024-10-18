BINI’s new light stick sparks fan excitement

The Nation’s girl group, BINI, unveiled their official light stick during a member-exclusive livestream on 15 October, perfectly timed for their upcoming solo concert, “Grand BINIverse.”

PULP Spaces+ is excited to officially unveil the highly anticipated BINI Light Stick, a stunning new fan essential designed exclusively for BLOOM, the passionate fandom of the phenomenal girl group, BINI.

Inspired by the grace and beauty of the Sampaguita flower, the national flower of the Philippines, and BINI’s symbolic emblem, the light stick boasts a sleek and elegant design that mirrors BINI’s values of strength, simplicity and elegance.

Every detail, from its form to its color scheme, reflects the essence of the group and the harmonious connection they share with their fans. Beyond its visual appeal, this light stick was designed with fans in mind. It includes a durable, stylish light stick strap, ensuring that fans can carry it securely during concerts or events, making it easy to hold onto while dancing, cheering or waving it in unison with other BLOOM.

The light stick, a highly -anticipated item among BLOOM, is priced at P2,999. It comes with a strap and a set of nine photocards. The photocards feature eight solo shots of the members and one group photo, giving fans a personal and collective connection to their favorite girl group.

During the livestream, the members also demonstrated how the backs of their photocards, when puzzled together, will reveal the group’s logo.

In addition to the light stick, BINI announced various merchandise that will be available for purchase during the concert. Fans can look forward to official hoodies, shirts, pillows, socks, photocards, stickers, shopping totes and even a beanie.

Interestingly, the earnings from the beanie will be donated to a charity selected by the girl group, adding a heartwarming aspect to the merchandise lineup.

The pre-sale of the official light stick is set to take place on three specific dates, with exclusive pre-sales for concert ticket holders on different days. Fans who have tickets for Day One of the “Grand BINIverse” concert will have the first chance to purchase the light stick on 24 October.

Ticket holders for Day Two will be able to join the pre-sale on 25 October, and those attending Day Three can make their purchases on 26 October.

After these exclusive pre-sales, a general sale for the light stick will open on 27 October. This staggered schedule ensures that the most dedicated fans who are attending the concert will have early access to the coveted merchandise.

As of now, the specific details on how the light stick can be purchased have not been finalized.

A special feature of BINI’s light stick is its ability to sync with the concert’s production.

This means fans may need to download an application to connect their light sticks to the show’s lighting system. Through this technology, the production staff can control the light sticks during the performance, creating a visually coordinated experience.

This interactive feature will allow fans to immerse themselves in the concert even more deeply, as their light sticks will become part of the show’s overall choreography.

BINI previously introduced a limited-edition BINI wand for their three-night “BINIverse” shows at the New Frontier Theater in June.

However, the BINI wand drew criticism from fans for its low quality and overly simple design, especially given its high price.

BINI rose in popularity through their hits “Pantropiko,” “Salamin, Salamin,” “Huwag Muna Tayong Umuwi,” “Lagi,” “Karera” and “Na Na Na.” The release of their official light sticks marks another exciting chapter in their journey as one of the nation’s most beloved girl groups.