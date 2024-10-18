BI arrests Korean fugitives for gambling, drugs

A South Korean man wanted for illegal gambling in South Korea and was apprehended by the Bureau of Immigration Fugitive Search Unit (BI-FSU) operatives.

The 42-year-old Korean fugitive was identified by BI Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado as Choi Jonguk, who was recently taken into custody at a well-known entertainment area in Brgy. Tambo, Parañaque City.

Atty. Viado stated that since 2019, Choi has been on the BI's wanted list after being accused of running an illicit gambling website that catered to Korean clients who placed bets on sporting event outcomes.

He allegedly violated the country's national sports promotion act by making money by selling sports betting tickets online.

Meanwhile, the BI also reported the arrest of another South Korean national who is wanted for illegal drug trading in his country.

The BI-FSU identified the suspect as Seo Jungchul, a 37-year-old who was arrested last October 7 at the Clark Freeport Zone in Angeles City, Pampanga.

Authority said that since 2019, Seo is the subject of a deportation order for being an undesirable alien. He has been overstaying in the country trying to avoid being arrested and prosecuted for his crimes in Korea, and he is also the target of an Interpol red alert.

According to reports, in 2017, the Seoul Central District Court issued an arrest order against him after he was charged with violating his country’s narcotics control act.

Philopon, a type of methamphetamine that is frequently abused in Korea, was allegedly purchased, consumed, and traded by Seo, according to the South Korean government.

Since their governments had already revoked their passports, Choi and Seo are both tagged and considered undocumented aliens.

Currently, they are detained at the BI Warden Facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City, pending their deportation proceedings.