Biñan forces decider; Batangas advances

Carlo Lastimosa canned two charities with 11.9 seconds left as Biñan Tatak Gel rallied to nip South Cotabato, 70-69, and force a Game 3 decider in their South Division quarterfinal series in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Sixth Season at the Alonte Sports Arena in Biñan, Laguna.

The South Cotabato Warriors got two chances to reverse the outcome, but Jervy Cruz missed an open three and Marwin Dionisio flubbed a short jumper, enabling the Lagunenses to steal Game 2 after narrowly losing the opener, 82-85.

The series will return to the venue on 23 October to determine which team will advance to the semifinal playoffs against Batangas, which swept Davao Occidental, 89-86, in another South quarterfinal series earlier.

Trailing by as many as 12 points after three quarters, Binan threatened at 64-63 following a 13-2 run by JJ Pido, Jaymar Gimpayan and Philip Manalang.

South Cotabato countered on a jumper by Mark Cruz that trickled in and a triple that bounced in by JP Calvo, 69-63, with 3:09 to go, forcing Biñan Coach Boyet Fernandez to sue for time.

The Warriors went silent the rest of the way while the Lagunenses scavenged for seven points on three free throws by Nino Canaleta, a layup by Pamboy Raymundo and Lastimosa’s game-clinching charities.