Bernardo-Inlayo tandem falls short to New Zealand rivals

Christian Bernardo and Eleanor Christine Inlayo fell short in the Round of 16 after a 13-21, 21-18, 16-21 loss against the pair of Edward Lau and Shaunna Li of New Zealand in the mixed doubles of the Roketto Sydney International in Australia last Friday.

Bernardo and Inlayo fought for 51 minutes before yielding the No. 2 pair in the competition.

The Filipino tandem previously defeated home bets Ooi Yi Hern and Setyana Mapasa, 21-18, 21-14, in the Round of 32.

The Philippines’ men’s and women’s doubles squads, meanwhile, took wins in the third day of the tournament.

Bernardo and Alvin Morada made it to the quarterfinal of the men’s doubles after beating Kiwi Vincent Tao and Australian Kai Chen Teoh, 21-14, 21-10.

Awaiting Bernardo and Morada are Eng Keat Wesley Koh and Junsuke Kubo of Singapore in the next round with the time yet to be announced at press time.

Meanwhile, Inlayo and Airah Mae Nicole Albo took down Australian Priska Kustiadi and Kiwi Camellia Zhou, 21-13, 21-10, in the Last 16.

Inlayo and Albo go up against the top-seeded pair of Hsu Yin-Hui and Tpelin Jhih Yun of Chinese Taipei in the quarterfinal.