Benson Bocboc named new UP women's volleyball coach

University of the Philippines has tapped the services of former De La Salle University deputy Benson Bocboc to take over the Fighting Maroons’ coaching reins ahead of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 87 women’s volleyball tournament next year.

The squad announced on Friday that volleyball program director Oliver Almadro appointed Bocboc as his replacement.

A long-time assistant of decorated La Salle mentor Ramil De Jesus, Bocboc will bring in a treasure chest of championship experience and expertise to guide the rebuilding Fighting Maroons.

With the mission of whipping up UP into a contender following a one-win showing last season, Almadro will continue to focus on bringing maroon-chip recruits over to Diliman.

Bocboc, on the other hand, will try his best to maximize a revitalized roster led by Nina Ytang, Nica Celis, and Irah Jaboneta, and now bolstered by promising youngsters in Kianne Olango, Yesha Noceja, and Jothea Mae Ramos.

"We got an opportunity to bring together two champion coaches, and we just took advantage of it. With coach Boc on the bench, coach O overseeing everything, and of course, the continued support from boss Frank, we're looking forward to the bright future of UP volleyball," UP Office for Athletics and Sports Development Director Bo Perasol said referring to business tycoon Frank Lao of main backer Strong Group Athletics.

Bocboc was on the Lady Spikers coaching staff from 2016 to 2024, as well as the F2 Logistics bench in the same timeframe. In 2022, he was installed as interim coach for the Cargo Movers in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open and Reinforced Conferences.

Bocboc is also a part Alas Pilipinas women’s coaching staff and Farm Fresh in the PVL.

He'll now be tasked to light the way for the Fighting Maroons, who last won it all back in the early '80s. Their most recent trip to the Final Four was in Season 79, when their attack was still fronted by now-PVL superstars Tots Carlos and Isa Molde.

Meanwhile, Vip Isada is also stepping aside for new UP men’s team head coach Carlo Cabatingan.