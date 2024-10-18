Barbers denies shifting hardline narc stance

Surigao del Norte Rep. Ace Barbers, a key figure in the ongoing probe into the Duterte administration’s drug war, dismissed as “stupid” allegations that he changed his stance on the contentious issue because of his “ambition” to be part of the current Cabinet.

Barbers, whose term in Congress will end in 2025, was a known supporter of the Dutertes and their patriarch, former President Rodrigo Duterte, and his notorious war on drugs.

His role as lead chairperson of the House quad committee investigating the previous administration’s anti-drug campaign is now being used politically against him, with some speculating that he aspires to head the Department of the Interior and Local Government.

The seasoned lawmaker, who also chairs the House committee on dangerous drugs, asserted that he was a staunch supporter of both the previous and current administrations’ fight against drugs and that his position had nothing to do with a political ambition.

“Just because I condemn the killings, does that mean I changed my stance on Duterte’s war on drugs? No. Those who believe that I have changed my stance are nothing but pea-brained individuals,” Barbers told Daily Tribune.