American national abducted

ZAMBOANGA CITY — The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Friday reported that at least four armed men kidnapped an American national in Zamboanga del Norte province on Thursday night.

Initial reports disclosed that the kidnapping occurred around 11 p.m. in Barangay Poblacion, Sibuco, when the suspects, wearing black clothes and armed with M16 rifles, identified themselves as police officers and abducted the victim from his temporary residence.

It added that the victim, identified later as Elliot Onil Eastman, tried to escape but was shot in the leg and forced onto a boat that headed towards the Sulu and Basilan islands.

Police Regional Office 9 (PRO-9) director Brig. Gen. Bowenn Joey Masauding confirmed the kidnapping incident on Friday and said authorities are conducting a full-scale operation to rescue the victim.

“We have activated all available resources to address the situation,” Masauding said.

“We are coordinating fully with other law enforcement agencies, AFP counterparts, and local authorities to ensure the swift resolution of this case,” he added.

Masauding also pointed out that the Anti-Kidnapping Unit 9, along with a team from PRO-9 and the Zamboanga del Norte Police Provincial Office, is fully engaged in this case. Additionally, personnel from the Sibuco Municipal Station, the Philippine Marine soldiers, the provincial Mobile Force Company and other units are working closely together in the conduct of a hot pursuit operation against the suspects.