As a legal aid volunteer, I’ve been blessed with an opportunity to deal with Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDLs) at the Bureau of Corrections. This showed me the urgency of legal assistance for marginalized individuals in our justice system. Most of these PDLs need legal aid for their appeals and assistance with the Good Conduct Time Allowance (GCTA), highlighting a significant gap in access to justice that must be addressed.

The necessity for legal representation is particularly urgent for those behind bars. Many PDLs lack money to secure the services of a lawyer, leaving them vulnerable and often at the mercy of a system that can be overwhelmingly intimidating. The lack of representation affects not only their current situation but also their future.

The Katarungan Caravan initiative was established with the vision of Department of Justice (DoJ) Secretary Boying Remulla, who has emphasized the importance of delivering “Real Justice in Real Time.” The initiative aims to bring legal aid directly to the PDLs, providing them with the assistance they desperately require for their appeals and GCTA claims. This initiative has been a source of hope for many, as it seeks to ensure that those incarcerated have access to legal representation.

Through the caravan, there have been legal clinics, workshops, and one-on-one consultations with experienced lawyers who volunteer their time and expertise. I have witnessed firsthand the relief and gratitude on the faces of PDLs when they receive the information and support they have been seeking. For many, the fact that they have been heard and given advice by lawyers is something they are already thankful for.

However, the need for legal aid does not affect only PDLs. It is an issue that affects countless individuals across the country. Many people, feeling hopeless, resort to sensationalist media shows like “Tulfo” in a last-ditch effort to seek justice. This not only underscores a lack of trust in the legal system but highlights the desperate need for more accessible legal aid programs that can effectively serve the needs of the underserved. The reliance on non-legal means to resolve legal disputes reflects a broader societal failure to provide adequate support to individuals navigating legal challenges. While such avenues may offer an “answer,” they often lack the nuance and thoroughness that lawyers can provide.

The consequences of inadequate legal representation are profound. Individuals who cannot afford an attorney may face unjust outcomes, wrongful convictions, or prolonged periods of incarceration. The right to legal representation is fundamental, yet for many it remains inaccessible.

To truly achieve “Real Justice in Real Time,” we must advocate for systemic changes that prioritize access to legal assistance for everyone, regardless of their financial situation. This includes increasing funding for public defenders, creating community-based legal aid clinics, and utilizing technology to expand outreach efforts. It is imperative that we align with one another, with government agencies, legal practitioners, and civil society. This will guarantee that no one is left to navigate the complexities of the law alone.

As I continue my work at the DoJ and get exposed to the broader legal aid initiative, I am reminded of the countless stories of resilience and hope among the PDLs and other individuals we interact with. Each interaction reinforces the belief that everyone deserves a chance to be heard and to seek justice without financial limitations.

In closing, the need for free legal aid is a pressing issue that transcends the confines of prison walls. It is a societal challenge that demands our collective attention and action. By giving priority to accessible legal services for all, we can advance an equitable justice system that truly reflects the principles of fairness and justice for every individual, regardless of their individual circumstances.

Together, we can work towards a future where legal aid is not a privilege, but a right afforded to all.