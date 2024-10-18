A day in my life with Whiskey

“I get incredibly excited to start my day creating. Working with my hands, as I visualize concepts and images of materials coming together beautifully, is what I look forward to every day. Perhaps my least favorite part is gathering all the 1,000 tiny, little things as I prepare my work station. Well, It is tedious but it really isn’t all that bad to be honest because it is certainly part of the process and it just builds on the excitement.

“Whiskey, who is my baby giant shadow, feels this energy around me, too, and hovers about like a busy little assistant. It is only when I’m settled on my chair to work for hours on end that he settles down. He knows I am not going anywhere and he can finally take a nice nap beside me. Likewise, having Whiskey — my little angel, as I fondly call him — near me brings me a sense of calm, transforming the room into a soothing space and the task a pleasurable, gratifying and therapeutic occupation.” fur