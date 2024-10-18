4PH gains momentum in Bulacan with SHFC-Pulilan partnership

The Social Housing Finance Corporation (SHFC), the local government of Pulilan, Bulacan, and AVECS Corporation have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate on Mom’s Ville Phase I, a housing project under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program.

SHFC President Federico Laxa, Pulilan Mayor Maria Rosario Ochoa-Montejo, and AVECS Corporation President Celestino Baldonado formalized the partnership on 16 October at the SHFC Head Office in Makati. The project will involve constructing eight five-story condominium buildings, each with 135 units, benefiting over 1,000 families in Brgy. Peñabatan.

The beneficiaries will include workers from both the informal and formal sectors, such as public school teachers and government employees. Laxa emphasized the significance of the partnership in SHFC's mission to provide affordable housing and expressed confidence in the project's success with the support of the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development, led by Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar.

“The signing of this MOU marks the beginning of a new chapter for the families who will soon call Mom’s Ville their home,” Laxa said.

Mayor Ochoa-Montejo expressed gratitude, calling the project a long-held dream for Pulilan, and pledged full cooperation to ensure its success. Baldonado also committed to the project’s timely completion, highlighting its potential to uplift the lives of Pulilan residents.

As part of the agreement, SHFC and the Pulilan LGU signed a deed of donation for 20,000 square meters of land for the project, aligning with Executive Order No. 34, which designates 4PH as a flagship program. SHFC will also provide site development and housing loans through its Community Guided Financing program.

SHFC is currently overseeing 12 other 4PH projects across the country, contributing to its goal of delivering over 505,000 housing units by 2028.