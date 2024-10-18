2024 MAMA unveils this year’s nominees

One of the highly anticipated Korean award shows, the Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA), announced its nominees for this year’s edition on 14 October during a YouTube livestream.

For the first time in its history, the award ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on 21 November, while the subsequent shows will take place at Kyocera Dome in Osaka, Japan, on 22 and 23 November.

The Artist of the Year and Artist category awards will be determined based on a judging evaluation (20 percent), streaming/downloads (40 percent) and physical album sales (40 percent). The Song of the Year and Genre category awards will be based on a judging evaluation (40 percent) and streaming/downloads (60 percent).

Like the previous two, the Album of the Year will also include a judging evaluation (40 percent), but it requires at least one million copies sold (60 percent). The Best Music Video and Best Choreography awards will be 100 percent based on a judging evaluation.

Fans are gearing up for the Fans’ Choice awards, which are divided into male and female categories based on fan voting through Mnet Plus (90 percent) and X votes (10 percent). The first round of voting for the Fans’ Choice nominees will take place through 25 October.

The 20 artists selected from the pre-vote for each of the Fans’ Choice Male and Fans’ Choice Female categories will move on to the second round of voting, which will take place from 1 to 15 November. The nominees for these categories must have released music between 1 October 2023, and 30 September 2024.