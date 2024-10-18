SUBSCRIBE NOW
2024 MAMA unveils this year’s nominees

AESPA
AESPA PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY OF IG/AESP
Published on

One of the highly anticipated Korean award shows, the Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA), announced its nominees for this year’s edition on 14 October during a YouTube livestream.

For the first time in its history, the award ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on 21 November, while the subsequent shows will take place at Kyocera Dome in Osaka, Japan, on 22 and 23 November.

The Artist of the Year and Artist category awards will be determined based on a judging evaluation (20 percent), streaming/downloads (40 percent) and physical album sales (40 percent). The Song of the Year and Genre category awards will be based on a judging evaluation (40 percent) and streaming/downloads (60 percent).

Like the previous two, the Album of the Year will also include a judging evaluation (40 percent), but it requires at least one million copies sold (60 percent). The Best Music Video and Best Choreography awards will be 100 percent based on a judging evaluation.

Fans are gearing up for the Fans’ Choice awards, which are divided into male and female categories based on fan voting through Mnet Plus (90 percent) and X votes (10 percent). The first round of voting for the Fans’ Choice nominees will take place through 25 October.

The 20 artists selected from the pre-vote for each of the Fans’ Choice Male and Fans’ Choice Female categories will move on to the second round of voting, which will take place from 1 to 15 November. The nominees for these categories must have released music between 1 October 2023, and 30 September 2024.

Iu, jimin and BLACKPINK Jennie
Iu, jimin and BLACKPINK JenniePHOTOGRAPH COURTESY OF IG/IU, IG/JIMIN and IG/JENNIE

The nominees for the 2024 MAMA Awards are as follows:

Best New Male Artist

82MAJOR

ALL(H)OURS

AMPERS&ONE

NCT WISH

NOWADAYS

TWS

Best New Female Artist

BABYMONSTER

ILLIT

MEOVV

QWER

UNIS

YOUNG POSSE

Best Male Group

ENHYPEN

NCT DREAM

SEVENTEEN

Stray Kids

TXT

ZEROBASEONE

Best Female Group

Aespa

(G)I-DLE

IVE

LE SSERAFIM

NewJeans

TWICE

Best Male Artist

Baekhyun

Jungkook

Jimin

Lim Young Woong

Taemin

Best Female Artist

IU

Jennie

Nayeon

Taeyeon

Yuqi

Best Dance Performance Male Solo

Jimin – “Who”

Jungkook – “Standing Next to You”

Key – “Pleasure Shop”

Taemin – “Guilty”

Taeyong – “TAP”

Best Dance Performance Female Solo

Hwasa – “NA”

Jennie – “You & Me”

Nayeon – “ABCD”

Sunmi – “Balloon in Love”

Yuqi – “FREAK”

Best Dance Performance Male Group

ENHYPEN – “Sweet Venom”

NCT 127 – “Fact Check”

RIIZE – “Love 119”

SEVENTEEN – “God of Music”

Stray Kids – “LALALALA”

TWS – “plot twist”

Best Dance Performance Female Group

aespa – “Supernova”

(G)I-DLE – “Super Lady”

ILLIT – “Magnetic”

IVE – “Baddie”

LE SSERAFIM – “EASY”

NewJeans – “How Sweet”

Best Vocal Performance Solo 

BIBI – “Bam Yang Gang”

IU – “Love wins all”

Lee Mu Jin – “Episode”

Lim Young Woong – “Warmth”

Taeyeon – “To. X”

Best Vocal Performance Group

AKMU – “Hero”

Davichi – “A very personal story”

(G)I-DLE – “Fate”

PLAVE – “WAY 4 LUV”

Red Velvet – “Cosmic”

Best Band Performance

DAY6 – “Welcome to the Show”

LUCY – “The knight who can’t die and the silk cradle”

N.Flying – “Into You”

Hyukoh, Sunset Rollercoaster – “Young Man”

QWER – “T.B.H”

Best Rap & Hip Hop Performance

DEAN – “DIE 4 YOU”

Leellamarz – “Boys Like Girls (Feat. Gist, Jayci yucca)”

Lee Young Ji – “Small Girl (Feat. D.O.)”

RM – “LOST!”

Zico – “SPOT! (Feat. Jennie)”

Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA)
Korean award show

