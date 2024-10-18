2 collared over VAWC violation

Manila Police District (MPD) officers arrested two wanted suspects in separate manhunts last 16 October 2024, in Tondo and Malate.

The firs suspect — identified as Ryan Joseph S. Palenzuela of Vitas, Tondo, was arrested in Tondo at 12:10 p.m. on 16 October.

Palenzuela was wanted on a warrant issued by Judge Jacqueline S. Martin-Balictar of the Regional Trial Court, Branch 9, Manila City, on 30 September 2024, for acts of lasciviousness.

In Malate, MPD-District Intelligence Division operatives arrested Gerald Angelo Vasquez Mendoza of San Andres, Malate.

Mendoza was wanted on a warrant issued by Judge Joane C. Gionella-Gastrok of the Regional Trial Court, Branch 98, Antipolo City, Rizal, on 9 October 2024, for violating the Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children Act of 2004. A bail of P24,000 was recommended.