17 BuCor custodial inspectors finish advance course

Seventeen custodial senior inspectors of the Bureau of Corrections graduated yesterday after finishing their custodial advance course.

The graduates are composed of 16 males and a female, representing the second batch to successfully complete this rigorous program.

The ceremony, which includes the awarding of Certificates of Completion and Recognition, was held at the New Conference Room of the New Bilibid Prison Administration Building in Muntinlupa City.

BuCor Director General Gregorio Pio P. Catapang Jr. said that the graduation ceremony is not just a celebration of individual accomplishments but also a testament to the agency's commitment to excellence and professionalism.

Catapang emphasized that these officers play a vital role in upholding the standards of the correctional system and ensuring the safety and security not only of the persons deprived of liberty in their area of jurisdiction but also their fellow personnel.

By completing this advanced course, this will equip them with knowledge and skills necessary to handle the complexities of the correctional environment effectively, Catapang said.

I would like to congratulate them, for they have demonstrated their dedication to continuous learning and improvement, further professionalizing the agency, Catapang added.

“It is essential to support and empower our custodial officers, providing them with the resources and training needed to excel in their roles effectively, sila naman ang mamumuno sa Bucor pagdating ng araw,“ Catapang said.

The list of the graduates is:

* CSINSP Alberto Andrade, Deputy Superintendent, for Security & Operations, New Bilibid Prison (NBP) and Acting Chief, Escort Group, NBP

* CSINSP Henry Avila, Camp Commander, Maximum Security Camp, NBP

* CSINSP Arlene Casilihan, Staff, Office of the Deputy Director General for Security and Operations

* CSINSP Abel Ciruela, Acting Superintendent, Sablayan Prison and Penal Farm (SPPF)

* CSINSP Eusebio de Rosario, Deputy Director, Directorate for Reformation, NHQ Chief, Work and Livelihood Division, NHQ

* CSINSP Nonie Forro, Deputy Superintendent for Security & Operations, San Ramon Prison and Penal Farm

* CSINSP Mauricio Gratis Jr., Chief, Overseer, Medium Security Camp, NBP

* CSINSP Eduardo Gutierrez, Camp Commander, San Isidro Sub-Prison, SPPF

* CSINSP Jerome Jupio, Deputy Camp Commander for Security & Operations Medium Security Camp, NBP

* CSINSP Francisco Madrid, Chief, BSEC and Escorting Unit, SPPF

* CSINSP Marlon Mangubat, Chief, Public Information Office, NHQ

* CSINSP Edgardo Mendoza Jr., Acting Superintendent, Davao Prison and Penal Farm

* CSINSP Anthony Omega, Deputy Superintendent for Reformation, NBP

* CSINSP Raymund Peneyra, Chief, PDL Document Processing Division, NHQ

* CSINSP Marciano Pucyutan Jr., Officer-in-Charge, Agricultural Production Section, NBP

* CSINSP Redentor Roque, Chairman, BBC, Davao Prison and Penal Farm

* CSINSP Roy Vibo, Camp Commander, Minimum Security Camp, NBP