United Against Breast Cancer at the Pink Ball

Agile Zamora
Beloved beauty brand Estée Lauder continues its mission this Breast Cancer Awareness Month, hosting its charity gala, the Pink Ball. Since the company’s launch in 1992, Estée Lauder has been committed to helping create a breast cancer-free world for all by funding millions of dollars' worth of lifesaving global research, education and medical services. I’m honored to join their campaign again at the gorgeous Shangri-La The Fort. A big cause means a big event, with big names present as well! Everyone was united in wearing the powerful color pink.

Roberto 'Bobby' Alvarez with Tim Yap and Tessa Prieto.
Roberto 'Bobby' Alvarez with Tim Yap and Tessa Prieto.
Estée Lauder country general manager Sharwyn Wong.
Estée Lauder country general manager Sharwyn Wong.
THE columnist, Margie Moran and Angola Consul Helen Ong.
THE columnist, Margie Moran and Angola Consul Helen Ong.
Dr. Elsie Pascua and Youri Augousti.
Dr. Elsie Pascua and Youri Augousti.
Ann Murphy
Ann Murphy
Allana Montelibano and Atty. Karen Jimeno.
Allana Montelibano and Atty. Karen Jimeno.
CRISTALLE Belo-Pitt
CRISTALLE Belo-Pitt
Dr. Z Teo, Cat Arambulo Antonio, Dr. Aivee Teo, Jasmine Curtis Smith, Kyline Alcantara and Jake Cuenca.
Dr. Z Teo, Cat Arambulo Antonio, Dr. Aivee Teo, Jasmine Curtis Smith, Kyline Alcantara and Jake Cuenca.

And we can’t forget about the big-ticket items and their even bigger bids. The ball featured a live auction of highly coveted products and services, all donated by Estée Lauder’s partners. Some that caught my attention were 10-12mm Semi-Baroque Gold Pearls from Jewelmer, a portrait session with world-class photographer BJ Pascual and vacation packages from Shangri-La, Philippine Airlines and more. I wasn’t as lucky as my friends, Mache Torres and Roberto Alvarez Jr., though they were able to win with their bids. Congratulations to you both!

With everyone’s contributions, we raised P9.65 million, going beyond Estée Lauder’s expectations! This year, their local arm will support the expansion of a free breast cancer screening program for underserved communities in Metro Manila, led by St. Luke’s Medical Center Foundation. What a difference this will make.

Needless to say, we earned the right to celebrate! Estée Lauder invited world-class talent to perform live for us, and we capped the night off feeling “Beautifully United to Help End Breast Cancer” — aligned with this year’s theme. Congratulations to the entire Estée Lauder team, its partners and all the winners. Looking forward to the next event. You can always count on me to get a table. Cheers!

Mags Cue and Elizabeth Ventura.
Mags Cue and Elizabeth Ventura.
Audrey Zubiri and Kathy Huang.
Audrey Zubiri and Kathy Huang.
Jojie Dingcong and Emmeline Villar.
Jojie Dingcong and Emmeline Villar.
Steven Tan
Steven Tan
Susan Campos, Cecille Tan and Joanne Cabal.
Susan Campos, Cecille Tan and Joanne Cabal.
Sheila Romero with daughters Mandy and Milka.
Sheila Romero with daughters Mandy and Milka.
Kaye Tinga and Gay Chen.
Kaye Tinga and Gay Chen.
Kifu and artist Patrick Courd.
Kifu and artist Patrick Courd.
Suzette Ayson
Suzette Ayson
Nene Leonor and Alice Samson.
Nene Leonor and Alice Samson.
Ruby Chua and designer Michael Rosero.
Ruby Chua and designer Michael Rosero.
Juana Manahan Yupangco and Rocio Olbes.
Juana Manahan Yupangco and Rocio Olbes.
St. Luke’s Medical Center Foundation
Charity Gala
Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Estée Lauder
Pink Ball
breast cancer-free world
Shangri-La The Fort
Jewelmer
Breast Cancer

