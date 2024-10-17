Tiu raves about Blazers bench

The absence of veteran guard Tony Ynot is turning out to be some sort of an opportunity for College of Saint Benilde players to prove their worth in Season 100 of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) men’s basketball tournament.

Blazers head coach Charles Tiu said after their 100-77 win over Arellano University last Tuesday that the bench has come alive as they attempt to end the first round on top of the standings.

Ynot sustained an ankle injury during Saint Benilde’s 84-69 win over Jose Rizal University last 8 October.

Currently on top with a 9-2 win-loss card, Tiu said he is delighted that their players have stepped up.

“I’m happy with the way they have performed. That’s part of what we have been doing in the offseason: Giving different guys a chance,” Tiu said.

“Sooner or later, they’re starting to show what they can do. It’s good that they are staying ready; these are important minutes for them. At least when somebody’s not playing well, we have other options.”

“We need Tony but at least in a way, other guys are getting the minutes. That will help us in the long run.”

The Blazers have the second-best bench in the NCAA, with an average of 40.09 points, only behind the Chiefs’ 43.09.

Yet in their match last Tuesday, Saint Benilde’s second unit performed better against Arellano, 58-33, with Gab Cometa scoring 23 points off the bench despite playing for only 15 minutes.

The Blazers utilized everyone against Arellano with Jesseray Arciaga being the only one who went scoreless.

Tiu said while they do want to get to the top, they need to focus on the games in front of them to get to where they want to be.

After all, their 69-71 loss to Letran College and a 71-73 defeat to Arellano in the first round is a reminder that, in a snap, everything could change, as the Blazers eye to win their first NCAA title in 24 years.

“We just focused on getting our goal. The first one is getting to the Final Four and hopefully finish at No. 1 and get that twice to beat advantage,” Tiu said.

“We’re just focusing on ourselves, what we can control, and just trying to get better every game. We have to have a championship standard.”