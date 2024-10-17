Tamaraws open Spikers’ Turf quest

Games today:

2 p.m. — Savouge vs Martelli Meats

4 p.m. — FEU-DN Steel vs Chichi DHTSI

Coming off a title conquest, Far Eastern University (FEU)-DN Steel battles Chichi DHTSI when it makes its debut in the 2024 Spikers’ Turf Invitational Conference today at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

The Tamaraws, fresh from topping the V-League Collegiate Challenge, hope to carry over their winning momentum to the country’s premier men’s volleyball league.

Bannered by standout wing spikers Dryx Saavedra, Jelord Talisayan and Mikko Espartero, FEU is determined to continue its title drive in this prestigious season-ending tournament organized by Sports Vision.

The Tamaraws will rely on their core lineup to assert themselves against the Titans in the 4 p.m. main game.

Chichi DHTSI, on the other hand, is out to bounce back after a heartbreaking five-set defeat to the D’Navigators in their season opener last Wednesday.

Matthew Miguel, Jonathan Sorio and Christian Alicante will once again lead the charge for the Titans as they seek redemption against a young, hungry team raring to prove its mettle.

The match is part of a thrilling double-header that promises high-level competition throughout the two-month-long tournament supported by ArenaPlus, Mikasa and Alpha Insurance & Surety Company.

In the 2 p.m. opener, Savouge goes up against Martelli Meats in a bid to start their respective campaigns on the right foot.

Both teams are returning from the earlier Open Conference and will be fielding new coaches.

Sydney Calderon takes the helm for Savouge, formerly coached by Sammy Acaylar, while Michael Conde now leads Martelli Meats, previously known as Maverick Hard Hitters and handled by Erickson Ramos.