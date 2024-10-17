Sumisetsu opens new hub amid expansion

Sumisetsu Philippines Inc. (SPI), a subsidiary of Japan’s Sumitomo Densetsu, has opened a three-building training facility in Bulacan to bring Japanese construction expertise to more Filipino employees and subcontractors.

The 6,000-square-meter facility features a 1,160-square-meter training center, a 620-square-meter fabrication workshop, and a warehouse equipped with energy-efficient technologies, including solar panels and skylights to reduce power consumption.

SPI president Tomonori Nakagawa said on Thursday that the newly opened center will house training programs, developed by Sumitomo Densetsu Group, focusing on advanced labor-saving and off-site construction methods.

Expertise increases reach

The techniques, he said, will help enable industry stakeholders to meet project deadlines while benefiting from extensive technical and engineering education.

“We aim to leverage this facility to extend our expertise beyond Japanese corporations, reaching major Filipino and Western companies,” Nakagawa said.

He also emphasized that the company is working with Technical Education and Skills Development Authority to improve its programs, especially as TESDA accreditation is a “mark of trust in the Philippines.”

Headquartered in Makati City, SPI is a leading electrical and mechanical contractor with over three decades of experience, specializing in services such as communication systems, air conditioning, sanitation, and production equipment installations.

The new training center will also draw on the success of Sumitomo Densetsu’s training programs in Thailand, which have been operational since 2014.