Quiboloy plea for hospital arrest denied

The Pasig Regional Trial Court (RTC) has denied the plea of embattled Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KoJC) founder Pastor Apollo Quiboloy to be placed on hospital arrest.

Quiboloy’s lawyer, Israelito Torreon, confirmed that they plan to file a motion for reconsideration before the Pasig RTC Branch 159, which denied the religious leader’s plea.

In his plea, Quiboloy claimed that he has existing medical conditions that would warrant his stay in a hospital for monitoring pending his trial for qualified human trafficking.

However, Department of Justice (DoJ) Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said the decision on Quiboloy’s plea would be up to the court.

“It’s up to the judge. It depends on the court on how they view the arguments before the sala. We just have to believe in what the court believes is proper in this case,” Remulla said.

Pasig City RTC Branch 159 acting presiding judge Rainelda Estacio-Montesa earlier directed the Philippine National Police to conduct a medical assessment on Quiboloy and co-accused Ingrid Canada, who also sought a hospital detention.

With the denial of his plea for hospital arrest, Quiboloy will remain in detention at the PNP-Custodial Center for security reasons, while his co-accused associates have been ordered transferred to the Pasig City Jail.

Quiboloy, Canada, and three other KOJC associates identified as Cresente Canada, Jackielyn Roy, and Cemanes are all facing qualified human trafficking charges before the Pasig RTC.

They are also facing charges of child abuse and sexual abuse before the Quezon City RTC.

The complainant was a former member of the Davao-based KoJC who claimed that she was sexually abused in 2014. The victim filed a petition for review before the office of the Justice Secretary in 2020, seeking a reversal of the decision of the Davao City prosecutors’ office which dismissed her complaint.

After a review, the DoJ reversed the resolution of the Davao City Prosecutors Office and ordered the filing of criminal charges against Quiboloy and his co-accused.